When you think June long weekend in Parkes, you think the Coradgery and Diggers Amateur Picnic races. And when you think of the annual Parkes Picnic Races, you likely think stunning winter fashion. It's evident every year that race goers put an incredible amount of thought and work into their race day outfits - and picnic race day fashions on the field organisers Ann Olson, Karen O'Neil, Krys Szabo and Christine Somers are anticipating another wonderful turn out. "We are really excited this year to welcome people to the races," Mrs Olsen said. "In the past we have had fabulous support for Fashions on the Field. People come from all across our region." The proud history of the Parkes picnic races has established a platform that has drawn the best of the region's designer wear with a focus on winter weight wool to suit the typical weather of the day out in Parkes. Categories are: Millinery, the committee advises, is really what sets apart an outfit as a really special race day outfit - as opposed to business, wedding or other occasion wear. "We are looking for suiting, winter weight wool fabric, gorgeous hats in wool, fur felt or leather, and of course all the footwear, handbags and accessories that make the style distinctive," Ann Olson said. This year's Fashions on the Field "spotters" are special guests from out of town, with a fashion background, and they'll be out and about looking for our candidates. "You will see some of these ladies working on the day, wearing a rainbow spotter's tag," Mrs Olsen said. Once again, generous prizes are on offer for our winners. This year's Fashions on the Field prizes are sponsored by: Dunford's Pharmacy; Parkes Pharmacy; Nangar Gems; Byrnes Menswear; IGA and Adele's Hair Salon. Tickets for the day through 123tix.com.au

Plan your fashion for 2022 Parkes Picnic Races