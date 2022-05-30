Physics, it's the vibe: local collaboration makes industry headlines

news, local-news,

The latest edition of the Australian Physics magazine features an article which is the result of a collaboration between local writer Kerrie Peden and artist Sean James Cassidy. This collaboration brings together decades of teaching experience and cultural exchanges, using the arts as a platform to share ideas and help empower people. The article, Excavating Bridges for Future Streams, arose when the Australian Institute of Physics (AIP) approached Ub Ubbo Exchange, of which Sean is the Director (Australian Chapter). One of Sean's artworks had featured on the cover of the magazine in 2020. The editors were interested in an article linking art, science, indigenous culture and connection to land. This subject matter aims to introduce a different perspective of physics by exploring how varied mindsets could possibly lead to creative solutions that combine science and the arts. The area of the Parkes Shire and its people provided the inspiration and background for the article. The youth of the Shire, highlighted in The Art of Resilience project, local photographer Marc Payne, artists Scott Sauce Towney and Scott Turnbull, contributed. The installations at the Rotary Peace Precinct and the Henry Parkes Museum also featured. The cultural exchanges between artists in Australia and The Philippines, developed and curated by Ub Ubbo Exchange, launched projects that embodied the philosophy embedded in the magazine article. The authors consulted with indigenous leaders and elders in Australia and The Philippines in regard to connection to land. From these discussions, it was apparent that an understanding of yindyamarra and ub ubbo was crucial to the explanation of connection to land. Yindyamarra is a powerful Wiradjuri word encompassing the respectful living with, learning from nature and the interconnection of all things. The Kankanaey (North Philippines) term, ub ubbo, means to come together to help and to share with a deep respect for the vibrations of nature. Both philosophies are instrumental in the creation of a different mindset in the approach to life. The ability to embrace different ways of thinking and possibly unorthodox ways of solving problems, could provide the answers to future questions. To complement the mission of the AIP, Kerrie and Sean presented the article at the local writers' group Author-rised, at the Parkes Shire Library. From this, the library team created a micro-exhibition and display of the article. Ub Ubbo Exchange has donated a copy of the Australian Physics magazine to the Parkes Shire Library.

