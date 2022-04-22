sport, local-sport,

It's the unofficial event that has become a Friday night staple of the Elvis week in Parkes ... Elvis rugby. And although some of the stalwarts of the annual match were missing due to the change in the time of year, there were plenty to don the Elvis suits and take the field - along with plenty of photographers and cameramen to capture the action. It's a Friday night tradition to follow the Elvii to Pioneer Oval at 6pm on Festival Friday - but usually that's mid-January, it's broad daylight and can be more than 40 degrees. This year was very different with the game played out under lights and fans huddled in parkas and blankets. But the spirit the game is played in didn't change, and the match included plenty of laughs on both sides. Each team celebrated its share of triumphant run-away tries and when referee Jay Quince blew the full time whistle he presented the Memphis Cup to both captains.

An unofficial institution: Elvis rugby returns under lights