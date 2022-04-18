news, local-news,

This year's Parkes Elvis Festival will see 19 of the top Elvis Tribute Artists from across Australia and overseas compete for the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, Australia's top prize for budding Elvis performers. The Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest is serious stuff for semi-professional and professional artists and is a part of a worldwide search for artists who are the best representation of the legacy of Elvis Presley, officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises. Across two momentous days, the 19 expert Elvii will take to the Parkes Leagues Club to shake, rattle and roll before a panel of judges. It's not all about the moves though; contestants are judged on stage presence, singing ability and the overall quality of the performance. The winner will go on to represent Parkes in the semi-finals of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at Elvis Week in Memphis, U.S.A. As well as winning a cash prize of $3,000, they can dress like The King with a US $2000 voucher from B&K Enterprise Costume Co. This year's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest features a range of interesting contestants including a father and son duo competing against one another, the youngest contestant to take part in the competition at 21 years old and the first contestant from Ireland. This year's contestants are: For all programming and ticketing information, visit www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/fc2fce08-0a72-4ef3-ba6d-0c48a0cefda3.jpg/r1_60_1231_755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Nineteen to contest Parkes heat of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest