Parkes set to welcome 20,000 Elvis fans

There's a whole lotta sparkle hitting town as fans converge for the long-awaited 2022 Elvis Festival. Local sporting ovals have become temporary campsites and caravan parks for just this week, including McGlynn Park, Pioneer Oval and for the first time Harrison Park (southern oval) as the community stretches to accommodate the many drawn to town for this spectacular event. Parkes Showground has rolled out the red carpet for campers, and Northparkes has been transformed into "Gracelands on the green". Parkes Elvis Festival organisers say all indications are that still that 20,000 fans will rock 'n' roll their way into Parkes in coming days. The three carriages available on the Elvis Express this year sold out within a couple of hours of going on sale - they were hot tickets indeed! They roll in from 1.40pm Thursday, with the Rex Hound Dog Express landing the same afternoon at Parkes airport. All hotels are booked out and caravan and camping sites - including two whole new venues - are very nearly at capacity too! And why not? There's so much to see and do this week, we'd urge you to make sure you check out the full program at parkeselvisfestival.com.au to make sure you don't miss out on the events you most want to see. Your other place for insight and advice on all things festival is of course Elvis Central. The storefront is at 203 Clarinda Street and open every day of the festival, staffed by our friendly locals. You can purchase the official souvenir program and calendar, must-have Elvis and Priscilla wigs and sunglasses, as well as official festival merchandise. Two of the unique opportunities coming our way this week include the chance to hear from Charles Stone - Elvis' Tour Promotor. For the first time in Australia, and only at Parkes Elvis Festival, listen to stories from Charles Stone, a man who knew and worked with Elvis. As the tour producer for Elvis Presley throughout the 1970's, Charles Stone had the rare opportunity to be closely associated with both Elvis Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Charles flew with Elvis and his associates on Elvis' personal plane, The Lisa Marie, from city to city each time Elvis went on tour. He will present an in conversation talk at Parkes Elvis Festival on Friday 22 and Sunday 24 April - see the program for details. Elvis's Speedway co-star Victoria Paige Meyerink is also set to make her first appearance, virtually, at the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival. Elvis fans know her best as Elvis' co-star in MGM's Speedway (1968) as adorable Ellie Easterlake, and she will present a virtual Q&A at Parkes Elvis Festival on Sunday 24 April.

Parkes set to welcome 20,000 Elvis fans