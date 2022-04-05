sport, local-sport,

KASEY Orr doesn't believe her 11-year-old gelding Double Standards is showing any signs of slowing down at his age, in fact she believes he's finding some of his best career form. Double Standards goes off from the back row in Wednesday night's Stu Valentine 4 Bloodstock Ins Pace (2,260 metres), hoping to build off a recent victory at Wagga Wagga. The son of Abercrombie Dexter picked up career win number 20, and his first of the new season, two starts back. He now chases his second success at Bathurst Paceway. The Parkes trainer doesn't mind seeing her gelding going off the back row over the longer distance, and hopes some luck will come his way and for driver Erika Dwyer. "He's going pretty good. He's a very consistent horse. He had a good couple of races at Wagga after not having a lot of luck around the smaller tracks, so I'm really happy with him at the moment," she said. "I do like his chances here. I don't think his odds reflect how he's been going. I do like the big tracks for him because they tend to play a bit fairer. "You can be really disadvantaged around the smaller tracks when you draw nine and 10. It can be hard to get yourself into the race. But him drawing 10 in this race over distance gives him the opportunity to punch through. "Hopefully he can get himself handy in the front half of the field. He loves the distance. He just needs luck from there." It's been 175 career starts for Double Standards and it's expected there's still going to be many more to come for the consistent gelding. Orr said it's been a treat to watch him refine his craft with every year. "He's actually getting better with age," she said. "He seems to be getting a little faster as he gets older and he's showing no signs of slowing down at the moment, which is great for an old horse. "He's happy, he's sound and we're happy with how he's going." Bathurst Paceway hasn't been too kind to Double Standards over the years, with one victory from 23 starts, although that win came recently in August. He'll have Stephen Conroy's Cradle Of Fire starting to his inside on Wednesday night. Steve Turnbull's Bettor Keppel is expected to be the main danger in the race, going out from gate five. Orr's runner may have to move out wide to find a path towards the front of the field, as Double Standards follows out the race outsider Beautifulvengeance. Turnbull's other runner Prince Parker and Andrew Hall's Hall Stitched Up are also likely to be the ones making themselves known at the business end of the race. The eight race meeting at Bathurst Paceway starts from 6.13pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/d865a9a8-3d24-4440-985d-1d5649c01797.jpg/r0_353_4496_2893_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg