sport, local-sport,

The Parkes Spacemen are getting ready to kick-off their 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership season against Bathurst St Pats this Saturday - and captain-coach Jack Creith is imploring people to get down and 'catch a glimpse of your 2022 champions'. Obviously there are a lot of changes for this season with Group 10 and Group 11 clubs combining to form the Peter McDonald Premiership, and first grade captain-coach Jack Creith is looking forward to getting the year off to a good start at home. "It's good that it is a crossover game first-up, we can look to sneak the two points through and then enjoy the next two weeks off to freshen up before we play Macquarie (on May 1)," he said. "In the first game of the season, you can always get caught trying you achieve everything you want from the season at once, and really you just need to sneak through and roll the sleeves up. "Sammy Dwyer had a stint playing for St Pats and knows how strong they are, so he's been a helpful source of information," said Creith. The Spacemen officially launched their season last Friday night at the Coachman Hotel Motel, with coaches presented, players celebrated and stalwart Paul Clyburn honoured with Life Membership. David Simpson, who has overseen the development of many young Spacecats, will coach the Senior League Tag side, and after a strong 2021 season the girls will be looking to continue on their good run. Josh Brown will lead a reserve side, while in a huge coup for our top rising stars, new recruit Will Wardle will coach the under 18s. President Tony Dwyer said when the club was searching for a coach, despite being new Wardle put his hand straight up, and it the decision is reaping immediate rewards. "He's great with the kids. They absolutely love him, look up to him and they are really loving the training he's putting them through," he said. "The first day we met him, you just knew he was a good bloke and he'll be great for the kids this season. We're trying to get as many of our juniors keeping on playing as possible. "Blokes like Sammy (Dwyer) and Chad (Porter) are starting to get on a bit, and we need to keep developing that next generation. "Malakai Folau, who has been down playing with the Panthers will be able to play most of the season, and Charlie Mahon was added to the Western Rams under 17s development squad so we've got some really talented players in the 18s," said Dwyer. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Clinton Hawke honoured with life membership from PDJCA - Spence securing rep honours by 'taking on the opportunities' - 'Amazing achievement' as Parkes juniors star in WWRL grand final wins Wardle, a NSW Country back rower from Group 6 club Thirlmere Roosters, essentially fell into the club's lap after moving to Parkes to work on the Bypass and the Parkes Champion Post can assure you he will be an absolute cult-like fan favourite down at Pioneer Oval. Creith is an unabashed fan of his new second-rower, who will help fill the hole left by Bailey Hartwig (who is now playing in the QLD Cup), and is looking forward to playing alongside him. "He's a real hard-running back or front rower, and he's always prided himself on his defence, but what I'm really excited about are his skills. He can kick the footy, pass it well and catches the ball out in front like an AFL player," said Creith. And what can we expect from our Spacemen this season? Creith said it'll be fun to watch. "We want to play really free-flowing footy in attack with nothing set in stone. We have some really skilful outside backs and two really talented backrowers in Jordo (Pope) and Will and what we also have is most of us have been playing together since under 10s, so we are just a really close group and know how each other play so well." Ins: Will Wardle (Thirlmere Roosters), Joe Dwyer (ACL injury) Outs: Bailey Hartwig (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) Captain-coach: Jack Creith 9 (1954, 1972, 1973, 1983, 1984, 1988, 1996, 2010, 2013) As you can tell from the preview, this is an easy one - Will Wardle is the one to keep your eye on this season. He is everything to like about country footy, and the NSW Country representative is tough as nails. Not only does he provide valuable depth and experience in the forwards, with rock-solid defence; he'll fit right into coach Creith's fast footy with his quick hands and ball-playing ability. Round 3 vs Dubbo CYMS (away) Last year saw some thrilling games between the Fishies and Spacies, and it will be huge to get two points from such a tough away fixture early in the season. Shawn Townsend is at the helm of CYMS again, and there hasn't been huge player turnover - this will be an arm-wrestle of an encounter and if Parkes can pinch the points in this one, it would be huge for the confidence and momentum of the group. Round 9 vs Forbes Magpies (home) It's one of the biggest fixtures on the country rugby league calendar - the twin town derby. Pioneer Oval will be absolutely packed and the Magpies will be looking for redemption after two sub-par performances in last year's derbies. There will be a LOT of feeling in this one. Round 14 vs Orange CYMS (away) The third last fixture in the regular season sees Parkes travel down the Escort Way to take on former NRL jet Daniel Mortimer's CYMS side. The Orange side has managed to secure a bunch of new recruits and they finished atop the 2021 Group 10 ladder before the season was cut short. There might be a lot riding on this one for both sides. "I'm really confident we'll be succesful this year; you have to be real fit to play our kind of footy and it will be a nightmare for our opposition to defend. "It will be good to get a few people out this Saturday, you will see a little condensed preview of our style of footy, and you can catch a glimpse of your 2022 champions," said Creith, tongue firmly in cheek! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/5c2229b1-6518-4085-b0cd-367783b901f7.JPG/r2_389_4866_3137_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS SEASON PREVIEW: Parkes Spacemen set to play exciting brand of footy in Peter McDonald Premiership Kristy Williams