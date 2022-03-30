sport, local-sport,

IT was an 'amazing achievement' by the Woodbridge under 17s and 19s sides that saw them win the Western Women's Rugby League grand final last weekend - and a number of Parkes girls were right in the thick of the action. The under 17s, who were led by a Parkes duo, beat the Orange Vipers by six points in a tight one; with fullback Liz McGregor and halfback Jorja Simpson co-captains, while Parkes juniors Tyra Morrison and Izzy Miller both played in the winning side as well. It was a 32-26 victory over the strong Vipers side, and Parkes Spacecats coach David Simpson also assisted with the under 17s Woodbridge side, alongside Grenfell's Garry Hewin (head coach) and Troy Gosper (assistant coach). Simpson's daughter Jorja was coincidentally named the MVP for the league - said Simpson he couldn't be prouder of the girls. "It was a pretty amazing achievement and a great team effort; Orange was the only team that had beaten them this season," said Simpson. "It's a bit harder for teams like Woodbridge, with the girls coming from places like Parkes, Grenfell, Cowra and Young. "They didn't know each other six weeks ago, had to gel together quickly to form combinations and most girls have to travel at least an hour for training once a week, whereas the Orange girls might have to travel 15 minutes. "It was our first year playing for Woodbridge, and they made us feel really welcome and the girls are all really good mates which is great. "It does help having club combinations, like Jorja and Liz at half and fullback, of course," Simpson said. McGregor, Simpson, Miller and Morrison are somewhat of a golden generation for the Spacecats in League Tag, and they, as always, adapted brilliantly back to tackle footy for the summer. The quartet are set to star yet again at a local level this season, but they aren't the only rep stars that wear the blue, red and white of Parkes. In the under 19s clash, Jorja Simpson backed up her under 17s victory with another grand final win, while Spacecat juniors Macy Morrison and Red Bend boarder Belle Whitechurch were also prominent members of the team. Simpson said it was a huge win for Woodbridge, but acknowledged how tough it was their opponents Castlereagh, with many of their players travelling huge kilometres to play and train. "They absolutely belted them, but as much as I love winning of course, I did feel sorry for the Castlereagh girls. They travel so far to be able to play, and cover a massive area and it was a huge effort from them." READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Diamonds in the ruff looking for good results at Parkes dog trials - PRESENTATION IN PICTURES: Parkes junior cricketers celebrate 2021/22 season - Littlewood wins sought-after Terry Sheridan and Charlie Allen Memorial Trophy The final scoreline was 54-6, but as Simpson said, it was a huge effort from Castlereagh, which covers a huge geographical area, to just get a team on the park every week. The Senior League Tag 2022 season begins on April 10, when Parkes will host Bathurst St Pats. WOODBRIDGE 32 defeated ORANGE VIPERS 26 MVP: Jorja Simpson (Woodbridge), Season Best and Fairest: Jasmine Lane (Midwest Brumbies) WOODBRIDGE 54 defeated CASTLEREAGH 6 MVP: Abbie Grant (Woodbridge), Season Best and Fairest: Rebecca Prestwidge. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/ad72cf2c-e5ca-4744-9b4a-6670e3028f7f.jpg/r12_405_2017_1538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg