89 players contested the memorial trophy day for Terry Sheridan and Charlie Allen held on Saturday. These players were part of the corner gang and the remaining members sponsor the day in their honour. It is a sought-after trophy to win and was played in a Stableford format. The winner on Saturday was Matthew Littlewood, with a tidy score of 42 points. Matthew achieved this off his daily handicap of 21 but will be two shots lighter on his next outing. Craig Matthews, who has recently joined the club, was next in with a 40 point haul but had to win that on a countback from Aaron Huppatz. The three of these players recorded 84 off the stick so had good rounds. There were four players coming in with 39 points were Aaron Drabsch, Mark Kelly, Jake Hodge and Josh Cheney. Mark Kelly has been in good form since the big Pennants win and sleeping with the trophy is obviously a winning formula. Josh Cheney has also settled back into a rhythm and is hitting it well. Anthony Scott from Canowindra had 43 points and won a ProKonnect voucher. In the ladies event, the winner was Lynn Davidson, who is also starting to get back into the weekly swing of things with a 32 point haul and she defeated Sue Holman on 30 points. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - PRESENTATION IN PICTURES: Parkes junior cricketers celebrate 2021/22 season - 56 bowlers set to turn out for Frank Gersbach Parkes Bowls Cup - Diamonds in the ruff looking for good results at Parkes dog trials Next week is the 18 Hole Stroke - TELESCOPE TYRES & BATTERIES MONTHLY MEDAL with our Sponsor Paul Lewin and the 1300 BUGMAN team. In conjunction with the Griffins Leading Edge Putting Competition and Wally Norman Memorial, it is also the second qualifying round of the Scratch Shootout. The greens have recovered well from the de-thatching and spiking and top dressing so should be in good order.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/15273b5e-8fc4-4e74-8af5-254822ef806a.JPG/r2_334_4170_2689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg