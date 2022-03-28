sport, local-sport,

It's time for one of the highlights for lawn bowlers in Parkes - the Frank Gersbach Parkes Bowls Cup! The Parkes Railway Bowling Club and the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club have combined to organise a bi-annual event, with the first Pennants-style match to be held at the Parkes Bowling & Sports Club this Saturday, April 2, from 1.00pm. There will be 56 local bowlers representing the two clubs, comprised of three teams of open major-graded bowlers, and four teams of minor-graded bowlers, with four bowlers per team. They will be competing for the Parkes Bowls Cup, which is named in honour of Frank Gersbach. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - PRESENTATION IN PICTURES: Parkes junior cricketers celebrate 2021/22 season - Senior Blue Bulls enjoy pre-season win in Canberra - Arndell named as Parkes Tennis Centre's Best Clubperson for 2021 The Parkes Railway Bowling Club initiated the competition between the two local clubs to not only recognise and honour the long-time volunteer work of Frank Gersbach to bowls in Parkes, but also to continue to foster the increasing popularity of bowls for both male and female bowlers. Parkes Railway Bowling Club's bowls secretary, Paul Lewin, has initiated the event; and has worked with Parkes Bowling and Sports Club's men's secretary, Marty Tighe, to bring the competition together as a way to not only develop the skills of all bowlers, but also to show the wider Parkes sporting community the tremendous uptake and popularity of bowls. Both clubs are inviting all bowlers and supporters, and any interested future bowlers, to come and watch the seven great matches between the two local clubs.

