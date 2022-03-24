news, local-news,

James Finn, Maisy Osbourne and Zac Redfern are set to get a headstart on their learning journey through Parkes Shire Council's 2022 Jack Scoble Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support for local high-school graduates undertaking their first year of full-time university study. The late Jack Scoble MBE OAM was a long-serving Mayor of the former Municipality of Parkes from 1960 to 1979, and his passing in 2003 had a profound impact on the community he loved and served so well. The establishment of a scholarship in his name ensures his legacy will live long into the future. Deputy Mayor Neil Westcott congratulated the three scholarship recipients, who were recognised at a formal ceremony on Wednesday, March 16. "Our three scholars all exhibit a strong sense of community involvement, civic pride, leadership and personal integrity, all of which were attributes held in high regard by the late Mr Scoble, who was a strong champion for supporting young people and giving them opportunities to grow and better themselves," said Cr Westcott. "This year's presentation ceremony looked a little different to how it usually would, given our three scholars had already relocated to their respective universities to commence their studies, but with the marvels of technology, we were able to speak face-to-face with our scholars while their families attended in-person to accept their scholarships on their behalf." Councillor Bill Jayet, who served on the assessment panel, said James, Zac and Maisy were selected from a pool of 12 applications. "We received quality applications from 12 outstanding local young people, from which six applications were shortlisted, with James, Zac and Maisy emerging successful," Cr Jayet said. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Parkes hosting start of Classic Outback Trial rally race - Search for our next 'Face of the Festival', Miss Priscilla, underway - 'Feel the wind in your hair' on a trishaw ride through Parkes James attended Red Bend Catholic College and has been accepted into the University of Newcastle, where he is studying a Bachelor of Business and Bachelor of Laws (Honours). He hopes to return to Parkes once he has completed his studies. Maisy, also a former Red Bend College student, impressed the panel with her commitment to hard work and her positivity, and was inspired by her parents to undertake a Bachelor of Business at the University of Newcastle. Once she finishes her studies, Maisy plans on returning home to Parkes to give back to our local business community. Formerly a student at Parkes High School, Zac has a passion for allied health and has been accepted into Charles Sturt University to study a Bachelor of Health and Medical Science. He has a genuine determination to succeed and is proud to be the first person in his family to go to university and hopes to become a dentist or orthodontist. During its 12 year history, the Jack Scoble Education Scholarships have provided financial assistance to students to the value of $120,000 between 2006 and 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/a965bc88-5aa5-48dc-8e19-3c15a0abaaeb.jpg/r3_573_5998_3960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Parkes Shire Council announces Jack Scoble Scholarship awardees