The rollers are heating, hairdressers are practising their backcombing techniques and hairspray is being sold out across Central West NSW as preparations begin for the Miss Priscilla competition at the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival, April 20 to 24. The title of Miss Priscilla sees women from all walks of life spend the day getting their hair and make-up done and dressed up to resemble Elvis' one time love, Priscilla Presley. Miss Priscilla will see one lucky lady crowned Face of Festival at the Goodsell Machinery Miss Priscilla Dinner on Thursday, April 21. The Miss Priscilla winner becomes an instant celebrity and will make special appearances at many of the Festival's wonderful events and enjoy all the perks of being crowned Elvis' leading lady for the weekend. Festival Director Tiffany Steel says organisers are still accepting applications and encourage anyone who is keen to enter. "If you have long dark hair and would like to enter and don't know where to start get in touch with us," she said. Along with the accolade of winning, there are some great prizes on offer. "The Miss Priscilla winners including the model, plus the hair and makeup stylists all win a cabin for two people on their choice of a Tribute to The King Cruise in 2022 or 2023 which is a fabulous prize thanks to P&O Cruises," Tiffany said. There are also two other competitions on the night, Hairstyles of the 60's and Miss Speedway competitions. Simply recreate the gorgeous 1960s hairstyles or have some fun with Speedway inspired novelty hairstyles. Or for blonde bombshells recreate the look of Nancy Sinatra from Speedway. These competitions are a great way to show your talents and have some fun on the night. Goodsell Machinery have been sponsoring the Miss Priscilla Dinner for several years. "The Miss Priscilla Dinner and competition is a prestigious event. We are proud to be the major sponsor again in 2022," Jenny Goodsell said. "We would love to see more entrants in the competitions from around the region. "Last festival's Miss Priscilla was from Wellington." The evening includes a two-course dinner and entertainment by leading Australian Elvis tribute artist Dean Vegas, local Parkes trio, Amitie and a Speedway inspired fashion parade by the NSW Pinup Pageant entrants. The 2022 Miss Priscilla dinner is on at Parkes Services Club on Thursday, April 21. You can find the forms to enter the competitions and purchase tickets for the night online at www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au Tickets are $68 plus booking fee, bookings phone 026862 1966.

Parkes Elvis Festival looking for the next Miss Priscilla to be the 'Face of the Festival