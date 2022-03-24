news, local-news,

If you've gone for a bike ride recently, chances are you weren't really thinking about feeling the wind in your hair, or paying attention to the many birds flying around share their beautiful lullabies with the shire. Unfortunately for many, particularly people with disabilities and nursing home residents, feeling the wind through their hair is a luxury - a fact that has become even more pertinent during the COVID pandemic. Cycling Without Age Parkes is doing their best to reverse that trend, with trishaw rides now taking place every Wednesday and Saturday morning from 9.30am. A trishaw is a light three-wheeled vehicle with pedals - a type of tricycle designed to carry passengers. Chairman Peter O'Donnell said it had been a long journey - but everyone involved is stoked to be able to offer the regular rides. "There's been a lot going on behind the scenes to get to this point, and so many people like Guppy (who has done an enormous amount of work for the project) have done far more than me, but it's just great to see people enjoying it," he said earlier this week. "We had to dot the I's and cross the T's, and there was a discussion early days of whether passengers needed to wear helmets; but there are seatbelts and we honestly really wanted them to feel the wind in their hair." READ MORE COMMUNITY STORIES: - Parkes hosting start of Classic Outback Trial rally race - Council calling for feedback on Kelly Reserve splash park - Search for our next 'Face of the Festival', Miss Priscilla, underway Peter gave a somewhat heartbreaking example of why these trishaw rides mean so much; during the pandemic some people have been staring at the same four walls "One of the interesting things Peter (Guppy) said to me was that a Niola resident told him after a ride that it was the first time in two years she had seen a magpie," he said. "What it says, is that they have barely been able to be outside at all, let alone just leaving their rooms - and it's a conundrum, because naturally people dont want to be isolated...but we had to keep them healthy. "So a trishaw ride is about getting people outside, hear the birds singing and get them feeling the wind in their hair. "We just want to keep people happy, and safe - both mentally and physically," said Peter. Be sure to pop down to Lions Park in Parkes from 9.30am on Wednesday and Saturday mornings if you would like a ride - they are an absolute blast! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/429b9724-c64a-437b-a175-a2d833a82665.JPG/r989_1158_5133_3499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg