The people of Parkes have been calling for a splash park for a very long time, and getting one has just taken a giant step closer. Perhaps sick of continually driving to Forbes to use theirs, the subject of a splash park in Parkes has often come up in council meetings and general community conversation. Thanks to a partnership with CMOC-Northparkes Mines (Northparkes), the Parkes Shire Council is calling for residents to provide feedback on what sort of design they would like for a splash park. As expected, Kelly Reserve has been identified as the best location for said splash park - and it would be a key part in turning what is already a great facility into a destination playground for residents and tourists. Forbes has had their splash park for eight years or so, and reflects the natural surrounds and includes a custom-made dragon fly feature, bull rushes and spraying daisies in keeping with the Lake Forbes locality. That being said, it is crucial a splash park in Parkes is unique and fits in with our shire's environment and sentiment. READ MORE COMMUNITY STORIES: - Cooka, Adavale Lane gain FRRR funding through Future Drought Fund - Robertson, Rice highlighting importance of Orange's Ronald McDonald House - Parkes and Forbes' 'Load Restraint Education Project' receives award The NSW Government released a grant opportunity for 'Places to Play' to provide funding for the creation of innovative and inclusive play and recreation spaces for people of all ages and abilities. The program is about providing more inclusive public open spaces for adventure and play to support the health and wellbeing of the community as we re-emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program builds on the principles of the Everyone Can Play program, broadening its scope to include the creation of inclusive water, nature and adventure play. It will build on the 'Everyone Can Play' message that play doesn't just mean playgrounds and it isn't just for children - everyone in the community can come together and play! The Parkes Shire Council has received feedback from the community through different community consultations sessions about building a water play space in Parkes. Kelly Reserve has been identified as the most suitable location for a water play space, as it will further enhance the precinct as a social hub and gathering space, providing an entertaining and engaging space for the community and visitors to Parkes. To allow the council to deliver on the community's priorities of improving health and wellbeing and enhancing recreation, they need your help. They are seeking feedback on the preferred style of the water play space. This will allow them to have some detailed designs drafted to submit with an application in the next round of funding. The project is a collaboration with Northparkes, who are providing funding to develop a facility that fosters healthy lifestyles and a family friendly activity for the community. In 2019, Northparkes celebrated 25 years of operation. As part of these celebrations, they made a financial contribution to the council to be put towards community facilities, to acknowledge the ongoing support of the Parkes community and to recognise the contribution the community has made to Northparkes over this time. So what options are the council considering for the splash park? The first option is a nature play space, which includes predominantly natural materials, such as plants, rocks, logs, sand, mulch and water. This will be combined with custom play equipment to provide a variety of experiences. The second option is a water play space, which includes a large splash pad, with play features for all inclusive, accessible fun for children. You can submit your feedback to the council at https://yoursay.parkes.nsw.gov.au/help-design-the-kelly-reserve-water-park. Voting will close on Friday, April 8.

