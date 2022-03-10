Cooka, Adavale Lane gain FRRR funding through Future Drought Fund

news, local-news,

Two local projects have won a share in more than $3 million in funding for rural community initiatives to help build resilience to drought. Cookamidgera Community Landcare Inc has been funded $16,370 toward the Saving Cooka Hall project, for critical upgrades to the community hall. Adavale Lane Community Centre Incorporated has been funded $17,491 towards upgrades to the local meeting place and run a workshop on drought preparation. The funding is through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal - or FRRR - from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and a range of donor partners. In Cookamidgera, the funds will help make the hall accessible for more of the community to gather, strengthening connections and sharing of knowledge to prepare for the impacts of drought. In Goonumbla, through the Adavale Lane Community Centre, the funds will support a workshop that will include insights, demonstrations and strategies that can be implemented locally to prepare for future droughts. The project will also include small upgrades to the local meeting place to improve its use for the community to share knowledge and support each other before. Natalie Egleton, CEO of FRRR, said that despite facing many challenges, these local organisations are committed to building a better future for their communities in the long run. "Local leaders are so impressive," she said. "Many groups were still dealing with the impacts of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, not to mention extreme weather events. "These circumstances have left volunteers feeling very fatigued (as we confirmed in our Heartbeat of Rural Australia study last year), and yet these rounds saw proposals for great ideas and innovative projects put forward. "We're proud to partner with the Australian Government on this program, and grateful for the additional funding we have received from our many other donors. "These partnerships are vital when it comes to equipping grassroots organisations with the resources, they need to ensure their regions can thrive into the future." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/ffd19615-923a-49ec-b952-89033cedbbf1.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cooka, Adavale Lane gain FRRR funding through Future Drought Fund