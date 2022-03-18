Robertson, Rice highlighting importance of Orange's Ronald McDonald House

news, local-news,

PARKES business owners Geoff Rice and Tracie Robertson do so much for the community here in Parkes, but they're about to do their bit for a charity that holds a special place in many local hearts. The pair are absolutely smashing their goals to raise funds to support Parkes shire families who need to come to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMCH) in Orange when their child is receiving specialist and life-saving treatment at the Orange Hospital. On Thursday, March 24, Mr Rice and Ms Robertson will come to the house to be part of a 22-hour immersive experience, working closely with families and preparing dinner and breakfast as they share in their experiences. They will meet families and prepare dinner for them before staying overnight at The Remington Hotel near the hospital. In the middle of the night, Mr Rice and Ms Robertson, along with the other participants, will be woken and taken to Orange Hospital to experience first-hand a simulated family admission to the house and gain a unique insight into how the house supports families at a stressful time. The following morning they will be up early to prepare breakfast for families in the house. They will then use their skills to take part in a 'problem solving' business exercise associated with the Orange House. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Parkes farmers facing 'risk exposure higher than we've ever had' - Josh Piterman wants to 'help people enter into another world' at Overture - Parkes and Forbes' 'Load Restraint Education Project' receives award Executive officer of RMHC Orange, Rebecca Walsh, said she is thrilled with the response from throughout the Central and Far West region so far. "We are thrilled to have Geoff and Tracie be part of this experience along with our other participants," she said. "Tracie's story of how her little brother Anthony died in his mother's arms in Orange Hospital before we had a Ronald McDonald House, when the rest of the family couldn't be there, is absolutely heartbreaking. "Tracey says to this day, she and her sister have found it difficult to come to terms with the grief and loneliness her mother must have felt with no one by her side to support her when Anthony passed away," said Ms Walsh. Having Ronald McDonald House in Orange ensures families who don't have the resources to pay for accommodation will not be separated, and the importance over it just cannot be overstated. Mr Rice, who is the president of the Parkes Chamber of Commerce as well as being the licencee of Langlands Hanlon in Parkes, said having a place like RMHC in Orange is making a huge difference in the lives of families across the region. "We have already had 186 families from my town of Parkes stay at the house for 1,333 nights, which gives an indication of how important it is to have a place like this for families to be close to their children in hospital," he said. "The 24 hours we spend in the house is a wonderful opportunity to appreciate what families are going through when their child is seriously ill in Orange Hospital." Parkes in fact remains at the top of the list of towns that spend time at the house, which equates to a combined saving in accommodation of $186,852. If you would like to support their fundraising efforts to sponsor nights at the Orange House for the "CEO Walk in My Shoes" find out more by going to: https://www.rmhc.org.au/programs/houses/nsw/ronald-mcdonald-house-orange and click through to the link to support them for the Orange house. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/0b252ced-6810-4402-90bd-7c3d5f2bce34.png/r0_22_1367_794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg