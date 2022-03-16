news, local-news,

Josh Piterman has graced the stages of West End, the famed Opera House and sung all over the world - but he is excited to 'help people enter another world' through his phenomenal voice at the Overture concert in Parkes on April 2. Josh will be performing alongside the effervescent Lucy Durack at the Cooke Park Pavilion for the biggest show Parkes has seen - but not only that, talented local youngsters will be performing right alongside one of the nation's musical theatre and operatic icons. Carmel and Reuban Kelly from Trundle will be in the orchestra, while Sophie McGrath, Anabelle van Wyk and Joseph Tanswell from Parkes will be right alongside them. Parkes Christian School students Amy Ross and Lexi Harden will get to sing alongside Josh - and it's clear this is far more than just a concert. When asked by the Parkes Champion Post earlier this week why he'd come to a place like Parkes after performing in the most glamourous stages all over the world, Josh said for him it is all about the music - not the stage. "It's such a thing for me to not look on performances as on scales from little to big," he said. "My purpose and service is to help people enter into another world through music; whether that's in the West End, Opera House, Parkes or in my living room with my fiance." It has been a tough time for performers the last few years during the COVID pandemic, and Josh said he is excited to be able to perform for people. For him, music isn't just an experience for the ears, it is an experience for the soul - and when you talk to him about singing, it's clear just how much it means to him to be able to take fans on a journey. "We all need live music back," Josh said. "For the most part we've been deprived of it for two years, and people need to remember music and how it makes them feel. "I've spent a lot of time in regional Victoria, and Port Fairy has a folk festival that unfortunately had to be cancelled during COVID. "I was able to go there in a little gap last year and did a few concerts at the local theatre and it was just awesome to see what music can do. "What it does for emotional and spiritual health gives people life, and it sparks conversations that don't happen unless people hear the music," said Josh. Having spent a significant amount of time living in London while playing the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera on the West End, Josh said he can't wait to get out to the Central West - an area he has never been to. "I've never been to Parkes, so I'm really excited to get there," he said. "Obviously I can never forget how beautiful this country is, but living overseas reminds me of how we are lucky to have places like Parkes, Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo." It isn't just a fly-in, fly-out visit to Parkes either - he is sticking around for three days, and locals will have the opportunity of a lifetime of a masterclass with Josh. He explained he had a similar opportunity with one of the greats of Australian musical theatre, and admires people at the top of their game who carry themselves with grace - something he wants to share with the next generation of musical stars in Parkes. "I'm just trying to be the best human I can be, give a lot of life, share what i'm passionate about, and embody the behaviours and patterns and way of being that makes these youngsters feel appreciated," he said. "I got an opportunity 20 years or so ago to be backing vocals for Marina Prior, (one of Australia's great musicial theatre actresses, of course, who also starred in Phantom), and then it came full circle recently for Phantom, and neither I nor Marina had forgotten it. "I also looked up to the golden voice Anthony Warlow, and now get the opportunity to play the Phantom after him, Hugh Jackman as well - such a wonderful person, and I also athletes at the top of the game who play with grace like Ash Barty and Roger Federer. "So I'm looking forward to working with people like Billie (Palen), Jared (Draper), and especially Henry (Best, from Grenfell) and Holly (Hare, from Bathurst). "I love watching youngsters who have it all ahead of them, who haven't been jaded or had their egos blown up too much - it's all for the pure love of the craft and that's an injection for me too, cause it reminds me of wide-eyed dreaming," said the ever-enthusiastic Josh. READ MORE ABOUT OVERTURE: - Parkes hosts orchestra rehearsals for Overture concert - Lucy Durack, Josh Piterman set to appear in Parkes 'Overture' event 2022 is a big year for Josh - he is reprising his starring role in Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House from August before a season at the Arts Centre in Melbourne from October. He said he was looking forward to providing people with a new experience of the famous Opera. "I can't wait to share the Phantom with everyone, it'll be a bit different to the West End obviously with a new company and people, but it will be a new experience and a chance for the older generation who saw it with Anthony in the 90's to fall in love with it again and show it to a whole new generation." This journalist happened to see it in the 90's, and can't wait to see Josh rock the role - and boy are we even more excited to see him grace the Cooke Park Pavilion stage on April 2. For more on the event, and to purchase tickets, head to https://visitparkes.com.au/events/overture/. You won't want to miss this epic concert!

