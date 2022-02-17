sport, local-sport,

On Saturday, 67 players contested a 4 Ball Multiplier Stableford with an individual in conjunction at the Parkes Golf Club (PGC). Good conditions greeted the players, and our sponsors again were BWR Accountants and Advisors - thanks again to Brett and Cathy for their ongoing sponsorship. Whilst the playing numbers were down, the quality was up - with seven players breaking the 80 mark and the teams event throwing up big tallies. John Green and David Speakman with a large 87 were first home in the team event. They finished a clear 10 points in front of the runners-up Rob Hey and Wayne Powter. Grady Magill cleaned up in the individual stakes with a 41 point haul, but winning that on a countback from Wayne Powter. Grady came back refreshed from a trip down the Murray and hit the ball well all day. The highlight for him was an eagle on the 2nd hole with a big drive and solid 3 wood leaving a short chip which he nailed. The handicapper also paid a visit, and he lost a shot for next week's round. Nym Dziuba also had a solid round, racking up a 40 point score. John Green had a 3 over par round for the hot score on the day, Rob Hey and Wayne Powter recorded 75's and Grady Magill and Nym Dziuba came in with 77's. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Huge inclusions for Rampant Rabbits ahead of Grinsted Cup clash - The juicy Peter McDonald Premiership crossover games you won't want to miss - Kempson 'excited' about increased depth, quality in 2022 Cobras squad The other highlight of the day was a hole in one on the 15th by Peter Bristol, his first. Bristol hit a 6 iron onto the green with the flag set toward the front - but the actual hole out of sight. When the playing group reached the green there was no ball to be seen and a cursory glance in the hole discovered the ball. *Editors note: A very hearty congratulations to Peter on his incredible hole in one - something we could only dream of! Peter is always a huge supporter of the Parkes Champion Post, tirely supplying news and results for the PGC for the paper. Apparently the odds of making a hole in one are 1 in 3500, so looking forward to the second one in 3500 rounds, Peter! The lucrative 6th hole was won by Wayne Parker at 260cm this week

