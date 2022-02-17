sport, local-sport,

There was 85 years between drinks for the first and second Grinsted Cup appearance of the mighty Bogan Gate Rampant Rabbits - but after the excitement of last season's underdog victory over Parkes they are BACK! The first appearance in the time-honoured Grinsted for Bogan Gate came in 1936 - where the side had a memorable one wicket win over Forbes - and last year the band got back togther again, thrashing Parkes by seven wickets in a historical encounter. They'll be travellig to Cowra this Sunday for the chance at the Cup, with a re-match against Parkes on the cards if they can get past Cowra. Bogan Gate player and longtime Parkes and Lachlan Premier Cricket player Andrew Britt said the Rabbits will be even stronger this time around. "We've got the Smith twins - Myles and Blake - onboard which is exciting," he enthused. "They grew up out at Bogan Gate and did all their early schooling out there before moving into town. "We're stoked to have them both and looking forward to seeing them in a baggy black" said Britt. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - The juicy Peter McDonald Premiership crossover games you won't want to miss - 6-iron nabs hole in one for Bristol at Parkes Golf Club - Kempson 'excited' about increased depth, quality in 2022 Cobras squad Given Myles Smith is one of the best players in the entire Central West in his own right, this is a huge bonus for Bogan Gate. Fortunately for Grinsted and Rampant Rabbit fans there was no way the baggy blacks weren't returning this season - even if captain Israel Symington has since moved away. 'It kind of just happened naturally, everyone was keen to go around again - though it certainly feels a little different this time out," he said. "We're not used to not being an underdog, they'll be coming for us now I guess and won't be underestimating us like last year!" "Hopefully everyone is keen to watch us in Cowra, we've even got some merchandise for the supporters," he laughed. A number of generous supporters have gotten behind the Rampant Rabbits too, to ensure that town spirit remains strong. "The Bogan Gate pub has come on-board and has been pretty generous, so it'd be great to see all the players and supporters come back to the pub after the game," Britt said. "I reckon we provided three quarters of the pub's yearly income when we beat Parkes last year! A huge thanks to Bully from OTIA for his continued generous support as well." Up the Rabbits! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

