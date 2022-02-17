news, local-news,

YES - the rumours are true. Sadly for Parkes, but happily for John and Karen Creith, the powerhouse husband and wife duo, who own Furniture One in Parkes, are retiring. Instead of spending an inordinate amount of time looking for a buyer for the business, the Creith's are closing down - but not before they celebrate with a huge sale! Starting officially on Friday, February 25, the closing down sale will include all stock at the iconic store on Saleyards Road - and it the shop will remaing open until all the stock is sold (though good luck buying any of the amazing quality furniture past Easter!) There will be 25 per cent to 75 per off storewide and given most of Parkes probably has furniture in their house from this store, it's sure to be a popular sale. Karen said it has been a blessing and honour to be able to serve the our very special community of Parkes. "We really want to convey our thanks to the greater Parkes community for their continued support to our second generation business over the last 55 years in business," she told the Parkes Champion Post. "I would love to create an atmosphere during the sale that has people visiting to hopefully wish us well and reminisce and perhaps buy some goodies as well." It's safe to say this sale is going to be momentous! There's a minimum of 25 per cent off storewide, but even bigger discounts on some thingsm, like all rugs, giftware, cushions and artworks - which are 50 per cent off. You can get a power recliner for as little as $599, while some mattresses are up to 50 per cent off and there are sensational Australian-made brands like A.H Beard and Sealy. Karen and John are pillars of our community, and their enthusiasm for their business, and customers, is still infectious - but the time has come for a new beginning. "John and I really want to convey our thanks to the public for their support and patronage over the last fifty five years," said Karen. "We want them to know that we will miss all our customers but are very excited for the next chapter in our lives. "Secondly its great to have a good walk down memory lane with the pictorial history and the facts we will share. "And lastly we'd love....our lovely customers... to have one final shopping frenzy so we can clear our floor and close the doors for one last final time," Karen said. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Makerspace, a 'multi-use space' for 'creative expression', officially opened - Overture rehearsals underway; performance set to be 'bigger than Ben Hur' - Parkes Picnics committee calling out for volunteers Keep an eye out for the Parkes Champion Post's in-depth article in next week's edition on the 55 year history of this amazing busines, and learn what the journey has meant to the Creith family. But until then, head on down to pick yourself out some of the beautiful pieces that are currently on show and on sale. Styling by Karen Creith will even have you sorted to make sure your home looks like a magazine cover! Furniture One is located at 13 Saleyards Road, Parkes. You can contact the store at (02) 6862 2545. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/267abc3c-709d-4057-a08f-0f7c493c4e51.jpg/r0_299_6016_3698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg