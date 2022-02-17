news, local-news,

IT'S one of the highlights of the year in Parkes, and the annual Parkes Picnic Races on the June long weekend will be here before we know it - but the hard-working committee needs your help. Mark O'Neill, who is a publicity officer on the committee said absolutely anyone could get involved in what is one of the Central West's most prominent events. "You don't have to be interested in horses or have a particular set of skills - there are many ways you can help out," he said. "Between 5000 - 6000 people can flock to Parkes for the races and the long weekend. "We are hoping for these numbers yet again, but we need help to make sure we can show them proper country hospitality," said O'Neill. O'Neill explained that after witness the amount of volunteers another picnic meeting had, it was clear Parkes needs, and deserves, much more help from volunteers. "I went out to Bedgerabong on the weekend and it was quite strange," he said with a wry smile. "The race book shows the committee, and it's like an encylopaedia of names, whereas we've only got fix or six for a much bigger meeting. "So basically we are doing a shout out for any possible volunteers that want to give us a hand on race day, and/or the lead up to race day," said O'Neill. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Makerspace, a 'multi-use space' for 'creative expression', officially opened - Overture rehearsals underway; performance set to be 'bigger than Ben Hur' - Get ready for one last shopping frenzy at Furniture One, Parkes Planning is well underway for the meeting, which is expected to attract a significant crowd and its clear 2022 will be just as good as ever. "We had our first meeting for the year at Ken Keith's home last Monday to set the wheels in motion for another successful Parkes Picnic Races on June 11," he explained. "Many things were discussed, but most importantly was the need to do a call out for all interested parties that can help out and volunteer. "We are also currently scouting far and wide to attract some special race day guests that will make the day that much more special. "Hopefully we can double the 2500 they had at Bedgerabong last Saturday! "Of course we'll have Fashions on the Field, judges and live music on the day, but we are also asking interested businesses that would like hospitality tents to get in quick as there is limited room," said O'Neill. You heard the man, volunteer, book your tent and start getting ready for the event of the year!

