Join Currajong for morning tea and raise vital funds for cancer reasearch

This year, Currajong Disability Services is hosting an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea to help Cancer Council raise vital funds for people impacted by cancer.
It's important to me because, there are very few people that cancer hasn't touched, one way or another.
We've set a fundraising goal of $1000 and we're on the way to hitting it, but I could really use your help!
We would like for you to assist us by attending our morning tea, which will be held at 32 Clarinda St, Parkes, NSW, on Thursday, May 30 at 11am. Please RSVP by Friday, May 24.
The thing is your donation will make a real difference. So please join us for our event.
It'll help fund world-class cancer research, which has already increased cancer survival rates from 49% in the 1980s to 69% today.
It'll fund prevention initiatives like the HPV vaccine and the new cervical screening program, which have put Australia on track to become the first country to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem. How incredible is that?!
Plus, your donation will also importantly help fund support services for the 150,000 Australians who are diagnosed with cancer every year.
With support services in higher demand than ever, your help now is particularly vital.
So, will you help me reach my goal? I've set up a fundraising page so it's easy to donate online: https://www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/Currajong70007
Together we can help Australia take big steps towards a cancer free future, so thank you again!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.