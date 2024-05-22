Parkes Champion-Post
Join Currajong for morning tea and raise vital funds for cancer reasearch

By Douglas Pout
Updated May 22 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Currajong disabillity will be hosting a Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday, May 30 to raise vital funds for cancer research. Join them at 11am!
This year, Currajong Disability Services is hosting an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea to help Cancer Council raise vital funds for people impacted by cancer.

