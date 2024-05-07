Rare sight in Parkes' stormy sky

On Tuesday, April 30, before the rain hit town a range of unusual cloud formations could be seen in the sky south of Parkes.
Many were questioning if it was a water spout, a tornado funnel that hadn't touched land or a miniture cyclone.
Many people said they could see up to four of the formations in the sky on that Tuesday afternoon.
Jamie Johnston was travelling back from work and saw the formations in the sky and had to stop and take a picture of the rare sighting.
