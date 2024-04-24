Forbes veterans golfers dominate at monthly comp

Forbes veteran golfers dominated all aspects of the Lachlan Valley Association monthly 18 hole competition played last Thursday at West Wyalong with Jeff Haley one of only two competitor to play to his handicap taking out A grade with one under handicap 37 points.
Making it a double for Forbes their Bogan Gate member Steve Edwards blitzed the field with four under handicap posting 40 points on a day where many scores were in the lower 30's and others in the 20's.
Runners-up were Warren Steele from West Wyalong in A grade with 35 points and David Hall, Condobolin in B grade with 34 points.
Nearest the pins went to Jeff Haley in A grade and Malcolm Mangelsdorf from West Wyalong in B grade. Out of a field of 44 vets and three social players, Forbes had 14 representatives to win the 'Shield' with 109 points from West Wyalong (15 reps) 101, Parkes (8) 95, Condobolin (3) 91, Grenfell (4) 84.
Ball sweep winners from Forbes and Parkes to 29 points on a count-back. 33 Philip Smith (P), 32 Andrew Grierson (F), 31 Ian Phipps (P), Ken Sanderson (F), Dale Stait (P), 30 Niel Duncan (F), 29 Ted Morgan (F), Barry Parker (F).
Twin towns vets on Thursday in Parkes with noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.
Forbes Vets Week Of Golf follows with play Monday April 29 to Friday March 3. Nominate now for a mix of events to be contested.
