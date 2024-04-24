Parkes Champion-Postsport
Forbes veterans golfers dominate at monthly comp

By Barry Shine
April 24 2024 - 4:00pm
Forbes Vets Week Of Golf follows with play Monday April 29 to Friday March 3. Photo by Jenny Kingham.
Forbes veteran golfers dominated all aspects of the Lachlan Valley Association monthly 18 hole competition played last Thursday at West Wyalong with Jeff Haley one of only two competitor to play to his handicap taking out A grade with one under handicap 37 points.

