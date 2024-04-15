The Boomers are back: Trundle seals 32-16 win in Woodbridge Cup opener

Trundle Boomers have opened the 2024 Woodbridge Cup season with a solid first grade victory over last year's premiers.
Manildra Rhinos got the upper hand in the 2023 decider but Trundle was too strong at Berryman Oval on Sunday.
For captain coach Adam Hall, the Boomers' defence was the highlight of the day.
"We defended quite a lot and jumped out to a 20-0 lead before Manildra scored - 10 seconds before half time," he said.
Trundle responded in the second half to lead 26-6 but some errors with the ball let Manildra back into the game.
It was 26-16 with about 15 minutes to go when Will Nixon was injured - a broken leg the verdict.
Play did resume and Trundle used those final minutes to extend the lead to 32-16, and again did the defensive work to hold Manildra out for the rest of the 80 minutes.
"We didn't have a bad player to be fair," Hall said.
"Like I said our defence was the highlight and there were also some really good signs in attack which was pleasing considering we have a fair mix of new players.
"The plan this week is to have a light session on Tuesday and then lift the intensity later in the week and hopefully iron out a few little areas we need to improve."
Trundle has welcomed back some familiar faces this season but also seen some new names to the club, with the folding of the Condobolin rugby league team.
In the league tag it was Manildra that was dominant, sealing a 32-4 win over the Sunflowers.
In other Woodbridge Cup games:
