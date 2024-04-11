Rail crossing works on Parkes-Eugowra Road this weekend

Heavy vehicles will need to travel to Eugowra via Forbes for five days with a section of the Parkes-Eugowra Road closed for level crossing maintenance and repair work.
This work requires Eugowra Road to be closed between Wybara Lane Road and Trigg Hill Road from 7am tomorrow to 6pm Tuesday, Transport for NSW has advised.
Heavy vehicles travelling between Parkes and Eugowra will need to travel via the Newell Highway and Escort Way, and should allow for an additional 30 minutes travel time.
Local detours will be in place for light vehicles and will be signposted.
Additionally, Staircase Road will be closed to traffic during those hours for level crossing works to ensure the railway line remains safe, reliable and accessible for rail traffic. There will be a short detour in place for local traffic.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.