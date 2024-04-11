Parkes Champion-Post
Rail crossing works on Parkes-Eugowra Road this weekend

Updated April 11 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 10:55am
Heavy vehicles will need to travel to Eugowra via Forbes for five days with a section of the Parkes-Eugowra Road closed for level crossing maintenance and repair work.

Local News

