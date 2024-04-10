Trundle to open 2024 Woodbridge Cup campaign with GF rematch

It looks like the 2023 Woodbridge Cup grand final loss has lit a fire in the Trundle Boomers.
This Sunday the club welcomes Manildra Rhinos to Berryman Park for their first game of the 2024 season and captain coach Adam Hall says his squad is ready.
"Pre-season's been bloody unreal," he said before training this week.
"We've had really good numbers."
Those include the return of experienced players, young new talent, and some Condobolin recruits following the folding of their local club.
"There's good vibes at the moment," Hall said.
Jesse Durning, Ryan Porter and Sam Bolam are among those returning to the field with Trundle after an absence, while the Boomers welcome Condo's Will Colliss, Mitch Dinsey and Franklin Ross to the squad.
"I think with the returning players, the loss in the grand final's lit a bit of a fire," Hall said.
This Sunday, kicking off their season with a grand final rematch, they'll get to work that out.
Trundle had the bye last weekend but Manildra had their first hit-out and secured a 26-6 win over Molong in first grade.
The Boomers haven't had a hit out yet, but they'll be ready.
"I would have liked a bit more of a run - a trial game or something - we were meant to have one last weekend but weather and a few other factors didn't permit," Hall said.
"We've got no excuses, we're all excited for it."
He's predicting the traditionally strong Rhinos will be extremely competitive again - indeed in the spirit of rivalry the Manildra contingent in town for Trundle's golf championships assured them of their own good preseason.
There's also the prospect of Woodbridge Cup's growth: there are 13 teams in the competition this year including Cowra and Blayney which have stepped back from Group 10.
"Competing against a town as big as Cowra is not going to be easy," Hall said.
"(I'm) definitely not complaining about it - probably excited about it to be honest."
Looking to this weekend, he's focussed on controlling that ball and limiting errors from the start.
"A game of football's much easier with the ball than without it," he said dryly.
Trundle's league tag team, the Sunflowers, did play their rain-delayed trial on Monday night.
They secured a win over Forbes and kick off the home game action on Sunday.
"It's all looking positive at the moment," Hall said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.