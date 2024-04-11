Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Parkes High students reconnect over terrific reunion weekend

By Alan Unger
April 11 2024 - 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A reunion of students who started high school in 1957 took place on April 5, 6 and 7.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.