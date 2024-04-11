Parkes High students reconnect over terrific reunion weekend

A reunion of students who started high school in 1957 took place on April 5, 6 and 7.
Initially, there had been around 120 students, distributed over four classes. More than a quarter of those students were able to attend.
I only studied at Parkes High for one year, but my fellow students and the Parkes High motto "Dum Vivo Disco", as long as I live I learn, have made a lasting impression.
An initial meet and greet was held at the RSL Club on Friday night, followed by one of the highlights of the event, a very impressive and informative bus tour with expert commentary from Roel ten Cate.
Our cohort was blown away by how Parkes has changed from a sleepy country town to a thriving transport hub in 67 years.
Thanks to the wonderful organisation by Ian Chambers, Merran Freebairn and panel it was a most enjoyable event with old memories revived and new ones made. Many thanks to all.
