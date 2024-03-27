What's on in and around Parkes

CHMC ANNUAL CAR RALLY
Saturday, March 30
Parkes Antique Motor Club is hosting the annual CHMC rally and also celebrating the club's golden anniversary (50 years). Up to 100 vehicles over 30 years are expected to participate at the Parkes Racecourse. Free entry to the public from 9am.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Saturday, March 30
Generocity Church Parkes will be holding Parkes' biggest easter egg hunt at Cook Park at 9am. This free event will incude baskets for use and free cappuccino's for you to enjoy while the kids search for eggs!
EASY JAMMIN' SESSION
Sunday, March 31
On the last Sunday of the month you can listen to live music from EJ's Muso's at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club from 2PM.
MULTICULTURAL ART GROUP
Tuesday, April 2
At 10:30am at the Marramarra Makerspace, Parkes Library all are welcome to attend the healthy living information session. There will be simple crafts, healthy living talk, catered lunch and gentle exercise. The Parkes Multicultural Art Group meet on the first tuesday of every month.
VISION 20/50 WORKSHOP
Wednesday, April 3
Arts OutWest invites artists of all kinds to a free workshop in Parkes from 5:30-7pm in the Marramarrra Makerspace. You'll be taken through a number of exercises and tasks that will help you imagine all the possibilities for your work, even though it doesn't exist yet!
FLY'N FOR FUN
Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14
Fly'n for Fun is back in Parkes! Come and enjoy a fun family filled weekend where the thrill of flying meets the joy of community. There will be an aerobatic display, static displays, seminars, trial introductory flights, exhibitions and more!
ADAVALE HALL MURAL OPEN DAY
Sunday, April 14
Come out to Adavale lane for a Sunday drive. Discover Adavale Lane's wonderful facilities and sit and stare in amazement at the magificent mural hand painted by local artists. From 10am - 4pm enjoy morning and afternoon tea from $5. There is a colouring in competition for the kids as well as games and a jumping castle. Entry is a donation to the hall.
MAKERSPACE ACTIVITIES
School holidays
Monday, 15. LEGO Games, timed, themed and fun! 10am - 11.30am, kindy - year 6. Wednesday, 17. Waste Warriors, design and build a Waste Warrior using packaging. 10am - noon, for Year 5 - Year 12. Sunday, 24. Hanging Out, create a mobile using recycled materials such as packaging 10am - noon, for Kindy - Year 6. Bookings essential via the library, $2 entry.
