Que Club members visited Safe Haven

Fifteen members of the Parkes Que Club visited Safe Haven in Parkes on International Women's Day, March 8 and enjoyed a lovely morning tea with staff members Monique and Kate.
The Que Club already supplies 'dignity packs' to the centre.
However, members were keen to find out whether there are other ways our Club could support this amazing resource right here in the main street of Parkes.
Safe Haven is a safe place where people can go if feeling distressed and need to talk openly to supportive and non-judgemental support workers.
There are quiet rooms for those who just need a quiet space, or would like to listen to music.
There are games and activities.
They provide personalised and compassionate care to those in need.
Connections to other support services, especially for mental health, can be organised.
Kylie, Monique, Jen and Kate are all qualified and trained support staff employed by NSW Health.
Safe Haven in Parkes has had 1,800 people use their services.
It's a free and confidential service and appointments are not necessary.
The premises are inviting and welcoming.
Our Que members were thoroughly impressed at the facilities during our visit.
Safe Haven is a NSW Health Towards Zero Suicides Initiative.
