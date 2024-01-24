What's happening in and around Parkes

The Parkes Harness Racing Australia Day event is a fantastic day not to be missed, a great afternoon out for both the young and older folk. There is a full 6 pace TAB program, face painting for the kids, and the famous Australia Day Yabby Races! Meet the Australia Day Ambassador and celebrate Australia Day the 'Aussie' Way - watch the horses race and bring along your own yabby for the Golden Yabby races under the shade on evening of Australia Day with a cool beverage and hamburger in hand.