What's happening in and around Parkes

Parkes Harness Racing Australia Day
January 26
The Parkes Harness Racing Australia Day event is a fantastic day not to be missed, a great afternoon out for both the young and older folk. There is a full 6 pace TAB program, face painting for the kids, and the famous Australia Day Yabby Races! Meet the Australia Day Ambassador and celebrate Australia Day the 'Aussie' Way - watch the horses race and bring along your own yabby for the Golden Yabby races under the shade on evening of Australia Day with a cool beverage and hamburger in hand.
KITE FESTIVAL
January 26
Bring your kite (or come on up and buy one!) and join us at Northparkes Oval from 8am to 11am on Australia day to be part of the fabulous Parkes kite festival!
RACE DAY
Saturday, January 27
Parkes Jockey Club's Australia Day races are on January 27 and they're inviting everyone to get your mates together, enjoy a coldie and watch great country racing. General admission tickets will be sold at the gate on the day but you can book "umbrella packages" and have a reserved seat at a table through 123tix.com.au
PARKES RUGBY 7S
January 27
Parkes Boars' annual rugby 7s tournament returns. There's $1000 on offer for the winning team and an awesome after-party featuring Foxxy Cleopatra band.
Sounds of the Decades
February 3
Get ready to groove through the ages at our Saturday Sounds event, "Sounds of the Decades". Immerse yourself in the nostalgic beats of the 70s, 80s, and 90s! Featuring Yacht Rock Revival as our headline act, followed by sensational performances from Panorama and Tanya Andrew Solo Artist, this free community event is a blast from the past! Creative face painting Jumping castles. Fantastic firework display! Free to attend, tickets essential via: bit.ly/SoundsoftheDecades2024
BEDGERABONG PICNIC RACES
Saturday, February 10
Tickets to one of the hottest events of the year are on sale now! Bedgerabong Picnic Races is always a great day out. There'll be great prizes for fashions on the field, live music, food and bar facilities and free kids' entertainment. You can catch the bus from Forbes, and there are marquee sites available. But you must book your tickets in advance through 123tix.com.au
TOM CURTAIN IN EUGOWRA
February 11
Tom Curtain is celebrating the release of his fifth album by bringing his 'Why We Live Out Here' Tour to Eugowra. This family-friendly event consists of live music performed by Tom Curtain and special guests as well as a one hour show of the Katherine Outback Experience. Get your tickets online through https://events.humanitix.com/tom-curtain-tour-eugowra_2024
