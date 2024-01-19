Leah Wheelhouse takes out 2024 Miss Priscilla competition

Researching down to finer details was a major point for Canberra's Leah Wheelhouse and one which may have helped her to be named the 2024 Miss Priscilla.
"I did quite a bit of research into Priscilla's looks and this one I cam across and it was quite a lot of fun researching down to fine details," she said.
Making her dress herself and bow to suit, Ms Wheelhouse said she ordered three different types of fabric to get the right type of to suit the classic look.
"I just thought it was quite a classic look of hers, the white dress and the black bow just stands out as Priscilla to me as one of her more iconic looks."
Making the dress took a lot longer than she would like to admit, Ms Wheelhouse laughed, but she had the look she had in mind from the last Parkes Elvis Festival.
Since last year's festival, Ms Wheelhouse said she was gathering things from op shops, online and ordering things to put her look together.
Ms Wheelhouse said she had a great consultation with her hairdresser Adele, at Adele's Salon and an important thing for her was to get the height on the Friday of the Festival.
"I think the most important thing was to get height, to get that nice big Priscilla height yesterday (Friday)," she said.
"A lot of teasing went into that hairdo, it defied gravity."
Saturday's look was as little more everyday Priscilla hairstyle, a little more pinned back, Ms Wheelhouse said.
Ms Wheelhouse said Elvis has always been on the playlist, but it was really brought home for her three years ago when she came to her first Parkes Elvis Festival.
"Bringing this many people together there's just something about his music that can do that which is an amazing thing to be part of," she said.
In 2023, Ms Wheelhouse took part in the Priscilla look-alike competition and won that, though this is the first time she has taken part in the Miss Priscilla competition.
Ms Wheelhouse encouraged any girls thinking about taking part in the competition to do it and committ as it is a lot of fun.
"It's been an absolute joy, all of the ladies were lovely to do the Priscilla competition with."
