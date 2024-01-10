'Surprise and honour': Atlantics inducted to Wall of Fame as 2024 Elvis Festival starts

The 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival has returned with Wednesday morning featuring the induction of Australian surf rock band The Atlantics to the Elvis Wall of Fame.
Band members Martin Cilia and Bosco Bosonac rocked their way to Parkes to be inducted and unveil their names on the Elvis Wall of Fame at Kelly Reserve on day one of the 31st Elvis Festival.
With a music career spanning 60 years, The Atlantics are well known for their classic hit, "Bombora", however, their later recordings such as "Come On" are examples of 1960s garage rock.
In 2000, their song Bombora was used in the Closing Ceremony of the Sydney Olympic Games.
After a long break The Atlantics reformed with original members Jim Skiathitis, Peter Hood and Bosco Bosanac along with new guitarist, Martin Cilia.
They released four new CDs and performed on several national and international tours, eventually putting an end to their live tours in 2013.
While their live tours have ended, the band is still making waves, releasing a brand new album of new release songs in 2023.
Martin Cilia said it was a bit of a surprise to be inducted into the Elvis Wall of Fame, as while they are an Australian band, they haven't really been associated with Elvis before.
However, Martin said it was an honour to be recognised and great to be a part of the Festival.
Bosco Bosonac said it was an honour to be recognised in the Wall of Fame, and he wouldn't have believed it when they first started that they would still be performing 60 years later.
Cr Neil Westcott said this year will be most probably the last time the Wall of Fame will be hosted at the current location at Kelly Park, with the opening of the Gates of Memphis next year.
Looking forward to this year's festival, Cr Westcott welcomed all of the guests to the Parkes Elvis Festival and there are so many great events for people to take part in.
For more information on the Festival, visit Elvis Central or head online to the Parkes Elvis Festival's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.