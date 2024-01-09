What's happening in and around Parkes

PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL
January 10 to January 14
The iconic Parkes Elvis Festival is a celebration of Elvis Presley's life and music is set to return from January 10 to January 14. The theme for the 2024 Festival is Elvis' 1957 musical drama, Jailhouse Rock. There is lots to see and do with a massive program of events. For the full program visit www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au
ELVIS ART EXHIBITION
January 10 to January 14
The Parkes Painting Group is proud to host the Elvis Art Exhibition where local artists and those from surrounding areas out west will showcase their talents. Enjoy the art display, stroll through the exhibit, view the fantastic talent and if you see a piece you like you can purchase it. While you are there you can place your vote for your favourite artwork. The winning artworks will be decided by you, the public, by a people's choice vote.
MOVIE SHOWCASE
January 10 to January 14
Whether you're a die-hard Elvis fan or simply curious about the cultural phenomenon that is Elvis Presley, the "Movie Showcase" is a must-visit during the Parkes Elvis Festival. Come celebrate the legacy of the King in style and get lost in the timeless allure of Elvis Presley.
Cars of the Elvis era
January 12 and 13
Love the cars of the Elvis era? See them at the festival! The Classic and Heritage Vehicle Show takes over Festival Boulevard on Friday, January 12 from 10am to 4pm. This event features classic and vintage cars, vans and motorbikes more than 30 years old. On Saturday, Cars of the Era showcases the large American style cars of the 1950s through to the 1970s - they're a feature of the parade and on show in Short Street afterwards.
ELVIS FESTIVAL PARADE
January, January 13
Shake, rattle and roll your way to Festival Boulevard early Saturday morning because you won't want to miss the Northparkes Mines street parade starting 10am! The Northparkes Mines Street Parade is unquestionably a major annual highlight of the Parkes Elvis Festival. Elvis-themed floats, vintage and classic cars and motorcycles join Elvis and Priscilla look-a-likes and marching bands as they head from Bushman Street to Cooke Park down the length of Clarinda Street.
Parkes Harness Racing Australia Day
January 26
The Parkes Harness Racing Australia Day event is a fantastic day not to be missed, a great afternoon out for both the young and older folk. There is a full 6 pace TAB program, face painting for the kids, and the famous Australia Day Yabby Races! Meet the Australia Day Ambassador and celebrate Australia Day the 'Aussie' Way - watch the horses race and bring along your own yabby for the Golden Yabby races under the shade on evening of Australia Day with a cool beverage and hamburger in hand.
