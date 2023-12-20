Brolgan Road reopens in Parkes Special Activation Precinct

Fulton Hogan delivered the project that includes 7.3 kilometres of upgrades along Brolgan Road, two rail overpass bridges, and upgrades to water, power, gas and communications infrastructure. Since 2021, project teams have worked over 520,000 hours to deliver these upgrades. The new infrastructure will improve amenity for businesses and residents along Brolgan Road as well as servicing up to 1800 hectares of land in the Parkes precinct, ready for new development. Brolgan Road also received new energy efficient street lighting that uses a built-in radar system to detect approaching vehicles to illuminate the road, saving energy and reducing maintenance.