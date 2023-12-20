Parkes Champion-Post
Brolgan Road reopens in Parkes Special Activation Precinct

December 20 2023 - 1:00pm
An upgraded Brolgan Road and two new rail overpass bridges opened on Wednesday, December 20, courtesy of the NSW Government's $332.1 million investment for the Parkes Special Activation Precinct.

