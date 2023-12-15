We made it to the finish line! Parkes High Class of 2023 has so much to celebrate

Parkes High School year 12 students received their HSC marks in the early hours of Thursday, December 14.
Among these results were 11 band six results from five students and four Australian Tertiary Admission Ranks (ATAR) over 90.
The class of 2023 have also received more than 100 early entry offers from universities all across the country over the past year.
Genevieve Bland 2023 DUX of Parkes High School received an ATAR of 96.85 and is super happy with her results.
Genevieve received band 6 results in Biology, Chemistry and Physics and band 5 results in English Advanced and Mathematics Advanced.
"The exams were difficult, and a bit stressful but I did a lot of study so I was happy with my efforts when I finished each exam," Genevieve said.
"Early entry took a lot of pressure off, but I still really wanted to do well and get a good result so I had it in the back of my mind now and then, and was nervous the morning of our results."
Next year Genevieve will be taking a gap year working and then hopefully go on to study a Bachelor of Genetics at the Australian National University in Canberra.
Samuel Davison-Henry achieved outstanding results across all of his subjects earning band 6 results in Ancient History, Business Studies, English Advanced and Legal Studies and a band 5 result in Community and Family Studies.
This earned Sam an ATAR of 95.20.
"It was very stressful in the exam period, but when I got the results it was like a big weight was lifted off my shoulders," Sam said.
Sam is passionate about law, with legal studies his stand-out subject.
Sam will be studying a Bachelor of Law next year through Charles Sturt University with hopes of going into family law.
"I'm very happy it is all done!" he said.
Harry Bligh who was awarded best all rounder at his recent graduation received exceptional results scoring him a 93.10 ATAR.
Harry received a band 6 in Chemistry and band 5 in the rest of his subjects.
"The exams were a little stressful but mostly ok," Harry said.
Harry wasn't a big fan of the PDHPE exam and said he was sick of Physics by the end of the year.
"But other than that it was fine, I wasn't worried about results as I had plenty of university offers and plans already lined up for next year," he said.
Harry will be completing a mechanics apprenticeship at local 402 Garage commencing next year.
Hannah was another student from Parkes High School who received an above 90 ATAR.
Hannah said she was very happy with her results as well as very surprised with her ATAR of 92.10.
"I was really scared to check my results, I blocked NESA's number and everything so I didn't get a text message of my results," Hannah said.
After the stress of the exam period, she's glad they're all over - and she has big plans for the future.
"I am hoping to study at The University of Sydney or The University of New South Wales in Sydney to complete a double degree of pharmacy with direct entry into masters next year or take a gap year and prepare for my medicine exams and then try and get into medicine the year after."
Hannah said it was surprising all her subject results were band 5 and 6 results including a band 6 in Biology and Music 1.
"I chose subjects that would help me get into the degree I wanted and also subjects I knew I'd be good at and will be willing to work for and do well in," she said.
Joesph Tanswell said he was not surprised by his results and was pretty happy with his ATAR of 70.40.
"Considering the amount of study I did I was quite happy," Joseph said.
Joesph achieved a band 6 in Music 1 and a band 5 in Agriculture and Construction.
"The exams were good, I didn't get too stressed about them because I already had early entry into University so I just wanted to enjoy school.
"Next year I will be doing an Auto Electrical apprenticeship and staying in Parkes."
Heidi Parkin was also a happy recipient with her ATAR results.
"Considering the amount of work I put in, I'm very happy with my results," Heidi said.
Heidi achieved two band 5 results in PDHPE and Community and Family Studies resulting in an ATAR of 69.25.
"Next year I will be working for an organisation called CRU where I will be helping out with running school camps and completing a certificate lV in Outdoor Recreation," he said.
Toby Collins 2023 Parkes High School captain was satisfied and pretty happy with his results" with two band 5 results in Construction and Mathematics Standard 2.
"I didn't stress about exams as I had early entry but I still wanted to study and do my best but I was pretty happy with how it went," Toby said.
Toby will be studying Exercise and Sport Science at the University of Newcastle next year.
"I want to find out what I like in the course and what that might lead me to in a career," he said.
The graduating class of Parkes High School want everyone to know that it doesn't matter if you go to a private school or a public school as the teachers everywhere are willing to help you reach your goals no matter what.
Parkes High School students said the HSC course had its ups and downs but would like to send a massive thank you to all the teachers that got them to the finish line.
