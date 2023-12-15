Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

We made it to the finish line! Parkes High Class of 2023 has so much to celebrate

By Madeline Blackstock
December 15 2023 - 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes High School year 12 students received their HSC marks in the early hours of Thursday, December 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.