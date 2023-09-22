Students look to space

On Friday, September 8 Trundle Central School was honoured to host Dr Annie Handmer, Satellite Policy and Industry Engagement Manager from Optus Satellite and Space Systems.
This visit was because of Trundle Central School student's exceptional efforts in making the finals of the Kids in Space Competition, winning the Optus Choice Award.
Dr Handmer spoke to students about careers in the space industry with special emphasis on careers for girls.
Our students were surprised to learn the diversity of careers and the varied pathways people take to work in the space industry, many of which do not involve university study.
Dr Handmer, for example, started her working life as an investment banker until after a late night of analysis of spreadsheets she decided to return to university to gain the qualifications necessary to enter the space industry.
Dr Handmer's PHD topic was the possibility of placing information on laser beams to be projected into space to assets such as the international space station or hovering satellites.
The team at Optus Satellite Systems presented the school with a telescope and electric micro-scope.
This will allow our students at Trundle Central to explore the world of space and enhance their interests and career paths.
The visit by Dr Handmer is part of our school's culture of encouraging our students think outside the traditional careers offered in the Central West or gender stereotypes to reach their potential.
In this case encourages students to reach for the stars.
As a result of this visit students will be able to attend the Optus Space Centre in Sydney which is an outstanding opportunity.
