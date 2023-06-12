Parkes Champion-Post
Dr Stephen Morris of Parkes receives OAM on King's Birthday long weekend

Christine Little
Christine Little
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:31am, first published June 12 2023 - 10:00pm
Dr Stephen Morris from Parkes has given 36 years to rural medicine and has been recognised on the King's Birthday 2023 Honours List with an OAM. Picture by Christine Little
If there's one thing Dr Stephen Morris knows after 36 years in medicine it's that life as a country GP is well worth it.

