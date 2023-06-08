What's happening in and around Parkes this June

June 3 to July 1
The Waste to Art Community Exhibition is on again. Following a great opening on Saturday morning, June 3, all the entries in this year's Parkes Waste to Art competition are now on display for all to see in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. This year's theme is textiles and fast fashion.
June 6 to June 27
Bookings are now open at the Parkes Shire Library for the Little Bang Discovery Club! Children aged 3-5 years old and their parent/carer are invited to be part of this exciting and fun four week program. This program features hands-on activities, Q&A time, a Discovery Box and book loaned to each child for the duration of the program. It will run from 10.30am to 11.30am at the Parkes Library. Bookings are essential and limited. Phone Parkes Library on 6861 2309 for details.
June 10-11
The 50th anniversary Peak Hill Arts and Craft exhibition is fast approaching, with an array of exhibitors and demonstrations booked in. The official opening is at the Leisure Centre at 6pm on June 9, and a big weekend follows. You'll find mosaics, knitting, weaving, crochet and spinning; patchwork and sewing; felt making and products; lead-lighting; leaf-dying; silver jewellery making and more. Parkes Car Club will have a display near the Commercial Gardens, you can enjoy Devonshire tea or hot soup at the Leisure Centre, pick up books at the Men's Shed AIF hall or browse markets.
Saturday, June 10
Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun, and festivities that make the June long weekend in Parkes the social highlight of the year! At the Parkes Picnic Races, there will be loads of entertainment with a great day of racing, fun and the popular Fashions on the Field. The racecourse provides a full bar and betting facilities along with a range of catering services available on course throughout the day. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
June 17-18
Parkes is hosting another Yard Dog Trial this month at the Parkes Showground across June 17 and 18. Judges talk will be at 7am with the event to start at 7.15am. The competition is run under the NSW Yard Dog Association Rules (www.yarddogsnsw.com) with several categories. Saturday will see Maiden, Novice and Junior events - in the juniors, handlers under the age of 12 years must have an adult assistant in the ring with them. On Sunday there will be Encourage, Local and Open events - local must live within a 100km radius of Parkes and must not have won any form of yard dog trial. Entries close June 10 (no late entries). Enquiries to Bernard Dwyer 0428 653 233.
Wednesday, June 21
Hoody's Community of Unity Tour is coming to Parkes this month. It's an evening with Graham and Michelle Hood. Graham is an ex-pilot with a 50 year career who made the agonising decision to resign from Qantas due when he chose not to accept corporate mandates imposed on his industry. He's become a major spokesperson in Australia's fight for freedom. Hoody and his wife Michelle will be coming to Parkes for a special event in the hope and with the aim to unite all and share hope for the future. The event takes place on Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm in the Starlight Room at the Parkes Services Club. It is free and tea and coffee will be provided. See next week's edition of the Parkes Champion Post for a full story on the Community of Unity Tour in Parkes.
Throughout June
Beginners to masters can try their hand at portraiture each Sunday in June at Drawn to the Centre, a series of workshops led by artists at the Western Plains Cultural Centre in Dubbo. Participants will learn a range of techniques inspired by the artists, portraiture style and subjects within this year's touring Archibald Prize 2022 exhibition. Everyone is invited to join in, with all ages welcome and no experience needed. Sessions run every Sunday in June, 12pm to 2pm. Entry includes the price of admission to Archibald Prize viewings, at no extra cost - $12.50 for general entry, $10 for ANZ customers, $6.40 for concession, while under 16s and Art Gallery of NSW Society Members are free.
Thursday, June 15
A free Navigate Your Farming and Small Business Natural Hazards workshop is coming to Forbes. This is a chance for the community to come together and plan/prepare our primary producers and small business owners for natural disasters and help our communities thrive after a trying 12 months. Registration is at 8.15am with the workshop to run from 8.30am-12.30pm. Morning tea and lunch are provided free.
Saturday, June 17
As temps reach frosty lows, warm up and chill out around toasty fire buckets by the Forbes ski dam, indulge in some hearty food and boutique brews, while enjoying the sounds of Australian renowned musicians, local talent, memorable live entertainment and Wiradjuri cultural performances. This year's special guests are not to be missed ... Sneaky Sound System! It's all on at the ski dam from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
During school term
Playgroup takes place at St George's Anglican Church on Mondays during the school term from 9.30am-11.15am.
