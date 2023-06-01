Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Paint the Town REaD Parkes Reading Day celebrates 25th anniversary in 2023 with a national conference

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated June 1 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2005 was a memorable year for Parkes Paint the Town REaD - midwife Barb Stokes, a nurse, vet Daryl Elphick, obstetrician Dr David Harwood and midwife the late Lee Ramsay were on hand to help deliver the Reading Buglette on Reading Day.
2005 was a memorable year for Parkes Paint the Town REaD - midwife Barb Stokes, a nurse, vet Daryl Elphick, obstetrician Dr David Harwood and midwife the late Lee Ramsay were on hand to help deliver the Reading Buglette on Reading Day.

2023 is a special year for Parkes' annual Paint the Town REaD Reading Day - it comes with a silver anniversary and a national conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.