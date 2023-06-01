2023 is a special year for Parkes' annual Paint the Town REaD Reading Day - it comes with a silver anniversary and a national conference.
What started out in Parkes as a local campaign where principals and teachers wanted to improve the reading levels of their students soon turned into a national movement.
Now there is well over 100 communities and networks across six states involved.
Twenty-five years on, founder and former Parkes Public School principal Rhonda Brain OAM cannot believe they are celebrating their silver anniversary and that the initiative has spread around the country. But she's over the moon that it has.
"I am extremely satisfied that the whole concept is making a huge difference to children's lives," she said.
"Right throughout my career I saw that poor reading really impacted self esteem which in turn could lead to anti-social behaviour.
"It's (Reading Day) really taken off."
It all began with an Action Research project through Charles Sturt University where Rhonda said they aimed to have their students reading levels at or above their chronological age by the end of Year 2.
"We kept the statistics and at the end of it all it showed 86 per cent of students were at or above their chronological age reading level," she said.
"But there was still that 12 per cent who weren't.
"I spoke to Sherree Rosser and our superintendent and we asked 'what more can we do?'
"We thought it must be what's not happening before school."
Initially the idea was to take books to the hospital to give to each new mum and their bub and the slogan 'Read to your baby from birth to kindergarten' was born.
"We decided on the hospital because that's where we can reach them," Rhonda said.
But then a new plan - a grand plan - surfaced and in 1996, all Parkes school principals, preschool directors and two midwives, along with then mayor the late Robert Wilson OAM launched the community awareness-raising campaign Birth to Kindergarten, now known as Paint the Town REaD.
The following year was the very first reading day.
One of the fun, creative and best strategies Rhonda and her team found to "spread the word" about the vital necessity of giving children a language-rich environment right from birth, as well as celebrating literacy, has been the annual Parkes Community Reading Day.
And over the years Rhonda has watched those reading statistics in children change.
"And the places that had Birth to Kindergarten/Paint the Town REaD, there were positive results there too," she said.
"We stopped a downward trend."
Rhonda also made it her year-round job to promote the initiative wherever possible and whatever opportunity arose she grasped - such as taking photos with and of Australian celebrities, identities and international guests reading a book.
These included former Federal Member John Cobb, Mal Meninga and other footy greats, the East Timor ambassador, actress and Play School's Noni Hazlehurst, former NSW Govenor Marie Bashir and even former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Years gone by - previous Parkes Reading Days in pictures:
Out of the reading day began to emerge conferences and book relays across the region and country.
The first relay was in 2005 across western NSW over two weeks, beginning in Parkes and travelling to Broken Hill.
Rhonda managed to negotiate with the Great Southern Rail events manager at the time who was happy to dedicate one of their train carriages to take them to Broken Hill.
"He was gobsmacked by it all and by the people waiting for us [at each stop], he wanted to stay longer at each stop," Rhonda said.
"The Ivanhoe train station was a fair distance from the school so students and teachers stopped at different locations along the way and read a book.
"It was huge... The Elvis Express was second to what we did."
2005 was a rather memorable year for Rhonda as the committee's creativity led to the birth of the Reading Day Buglet on Reading Day, kicking off the start of the relay. It was a nine-month promotion.
"Of course it had to be over nine months - we had 'ultrasounds' taken over that time and the egg kept getting bigger over the nine months," Rhonda said.
It all culminated with the birth in Cooke Park, the egg brought-in in an ambulance and carried out on a bed by paramedics. Obstetrician Dr David Harwood, vet Daryl Elphick and midwives Barb Stokes and the late Lee Ramsay on hand to help deliver the baby bug.
"The midwives even brought along an old kettle for hot water and towels," Rhonda laughed.
Joycelyn Tomlinson generously hopped into the Buglet costume for the event.
Parkes also hosted the first Reading Bug Convention in 2010.
None of this would have been possible without the years of dedicated people Rhonda has had by her side since the beginning - these include Bill Cox who was one of the original principals to help launch the literacy project and remains a great supporter, Sherree Rosser, Kathy ten Cate, Jan Perry, the late Lindy Farrant and Judy Elliott who created the first bug, just to name a few.
"It's 25 years since our first Reading Day and thus, it is fitting that the Ninth National Paint the Town REaD Conference is being held in Parkes right before Reading Day," Rhonda said.
"Parkes you are widely known, even in Perth, as a community that knows how to run exceptional community reading days and quite a number of delegates are staying an extra night to attend.
"That's why we've got to pull out all stops for our Reading Day.
"This is a great opportunity to yet again showcase our community.
"Whoever would've thought visitors from WA would be coming to Parkes, not to celebrate Elvis but to celebrate reading?!"
The conference is being held on September 6-7, with a celebration dinner on September 7 at 7pm. Parkes' Reading Day will be September 8.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
