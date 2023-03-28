Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

2023 NSW Election: What Labor victory means for Orange electorate

William Davis
By William Davis
March 28 2023 - 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 NSW Election: Orange Labor branch with candidate Heather Dunn and Cr Jeff Whitton at Victoria Hotel on Friday. Picture by Carla Freedman.
2023 NSW Election: Orange Labor branch with candidate Heather Dunn and Cr Jeff Whitton at Victoria Hotel on Friday. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Through tears of joy and utter exhaustion on election night, the Labor faithful of the Orange electorate declared "much needed" reforms are ahead for our region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.