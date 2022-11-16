Thank you to everyone for their continued patience as we navigate the extent of the damage from this week's flood event. Clean-up efforts have begun, with many people pitching in over the last couple of days.
A number of roads have now been reopened allowing access in and out of town.
Please keep an eye on Parkes Shire Council's website for the latest updates regarding closures.
If you would like to donate food or clothing and for those people affected by the floods, please visit Georgie's Boutique at 275 Clarinda Street.
Flood impacted residents are encouraged to place flood damaged material, safely on the kerbside for collection by council crews. Council has waived tip charges for the disposal of flood damaged material at the Parkes Waste Facility until further notice.
Following the opening of the road from Parkes to Trundle, council will deliver three large skip bins to Trundle, which will be placed in Long Street, Main Street and Gobondery Street.
Lastly, a big thank you to the incredible emergency and first responders, our staff and our amazing community for banding together in such a difficult time. For all further flood-related information, please visit council's website and follow our Facebook for regular updates.
READ MORE:
Parkes Shire students undertaking their first year of full-time university studies in 2023 are encouraged to apply for a Jack Scoble Scholarship. Supported by the Parkes Shire Council, the Jack Scoble Scholarship offers local students the chance to receive funding to put towards their tertiary studies, such as the purchase of a laptop and textbooks or, relocation and accommodation costs. To find out more and to apply, visit council's website.
Thank you, Parkes Shire, for getting involved with our recent Scrap Together campaign, in partnership with NetWaste and the NSW Environment Protection Authority. We want to hear how we did and what you learnt. Two lucky participants will each win a $100 Bunnings voucher. To participate visit council's Facebook.
The Spring Fling Community Fun Day scheduled for Saturday, November 19 has been postponed due to the current flood event. An alternate date will be announced in the coming days, once the extent and lasting effects of the flooding have been assessed. The Spring Fling Festival is funded by NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program. For more information follow the Parkes Community Arts Facebook page.
This month is NSW Small Business Month, a festival dedicated to celebrating, supporting and engaging with local small businesses. To celebrate, council will be hosting two free interactive workshops to equip local business owners with new skills and ideas to navigate the road ahead. For more information and to register, visit council's website.
KEEP UP TO DATE
As always, residents are encouraged to keep informed by heading to council's Facebook page, or subscribe to the monthly e-newsletter via our website, www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.