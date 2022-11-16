Parkes Champion-Post
Weekly Wrap List

Mayoral Message | 'Thank you for your patience' as town cleans up after flood

By Mayor Ken Keith
Updated November 16 2022 - 7:31pm, first published 11:56am
The Newell Highway at Tichborne on Monday after reports of between 80mm and more than 100mm of rain dumped on Parkes residents. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Thank you to everyone for their continued patience as we navigate the extent of the damage from this week's flood event. Clean-up efforts have begun, with many people pitching in over the last couple of days.

