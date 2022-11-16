Parkes Shire students undertaking their first year of full-time university studies in 2023 are encouraged to apply for a Jack Scoble Scholarship. Supported by the Parkes Shire Council, the Jack Scoble Scholarship offers local students the chance to receive funding to put towards their tertiary studies, such as the purchase of a laptop and textbooks or, relocation and accommodation costs. To find out more and to apply, visit council's website.