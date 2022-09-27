Parkes Champion-Post

Great racing, great day of free family fun at 2022 Canola Cup

Updated September 27 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 11:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Meyers from Mudgee was a winner in 2019 and Monday's Canola Cup carnival will produce many more. File photo.

The Canola Cup returns Monday with a massive free family fun day out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.