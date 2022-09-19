With upgrades and refurbishments comes exciting new prospects and there's certainly something very exciting coming to Parkes this weekend.
The Parkes Tennis Club has been chosen to host the NSW qualifying round for the Rafa Nadal Tour from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25.
The facility has been undergoing upgrades and refurbishments since March last year, with funding for its latest project received just two months ago, in the hope to attract events such as this.
"This is a huge honour and we feel very privileged to be given the opportunity to host such a prestigious event on the Australian Tennis calendar," Parkes tennis coach Helen Magill said.
"To have the best 12 and under and 14 and under girls and boys in NSW travelling to Parkes to compete in this event will be great for the wider community and stimulate the economy."
The Rafa Nadal Tour is a junior tennis circuit that was launched in Spain in 2014.
It's been running in Australia since 2019 and Helen said it has a strong focus on sport and education, combining the tournament with dynamic and fun educational activities.
"The Rafa Nadal Academy aims to share with the players their rationale and to establish strong fundamental values, which involves teaching and working towards the four main pillars of the tour, which have been updated for 2022/3," Helen said.
These pillars are:
Helen is expecting 64 players for the tournament, who will arrive Thursday for practise.
The eight winning players from each 12 and under and 14 and under singles events, as well as a corresponding Trophy of Values winner, will progress to the 'end of circuit' Australian Masters event, scheduled to be held in Melbourne, January 10-14, 2023 (final dates and location to be confirmed).
The Trophy of Values recognises a player from each event that shows a positive attitude and behaviour on and off the court, and who lives the 'values' of the Rafa Nadal Tour.
Among the prizes on offer for those who compete at the Masters are prizes from the Rafa Nadal Academy, such as flights to Spain and two free weeks of training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.
Running parallel to the Rafa Nadal Tour qualifier will be the Parkes Services Club Junior Open, catering for players from 10 years through to 16 years.
"Parkes Tennis is fortunate and grateful for the support Parkes Services Club has once again provided which will assist greatly in the running costs to host a TennisNSW tournament," Helen said.
"From new balls for every match - 180 a day at $3 each - to officials expenses and trophies, the $5000 sponsorship from the Parkes Services Club will offset some of these costs and enable the tournament to run successfully.
"Entrants come from throughout NSW metro and country areas for the three-day event."
Parkes Services Club president Dorothy Charlton said they've been supporting the Parkes Tennis Club for more than five years and its club grant is as important to them as it is to the tennis club.
"We have applicants every month... It's great both ways," she said.
"It's all about working with the community so it's enjoyable for everyone."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.