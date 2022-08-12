A good size crowd enjoyed free admission to an afternoon of country rugby at Northparkes Oval on Saturday.
The Boars inflicted a stunning win over the much fancied Mitchell CSU in the last round of the home and away series of the New Holland Cup.
CSU kicked deep into Parkes territory to start the match with Parkes responding quickly with a series of pick and drives.
Jason Lowe took the ball deep underneath the CSU defense to pass out to Freddy, who crossed under the posts.
Luke Bevan had no problems adding the extra points to give Parkes a seven point lead within the first three minutes.
A strong team run in the Boars took the ball the full length of the field to land it between the posts in Parkes' second try.
Luke Bevan's conversion from right in front was successful. Parkes leading 14 points to CSU nil.
Another Parkes-bolt up the field had Semi landing between the posts.
Luke successfully converts, Parkes 21 to CSU nil.
CSU continued to strike and get within 5m of scoring but a handling error sent the ball back to Parkes, and Russi Lawanikula charged up field to score on the wing.
Unfortunately the conversion went wide but Parkes increased their lead 26 to 0.
An intercept by Mitch Westcott mid field allowed Parkes to score again on the other wing. Parkes 31 to CSU 0.
CSU were able to get points on the board when Parkes lost its concentration. A strong run by Lachlan Conyers from the 22m then converting his own gave CSU seven points.
CSU rallied behind this score and found a gap in the Boars' defense to cross again five minutes later.
CSU 14 to Boars 31.
The teams packed a penalty scrum on the Parkes 10m line, pushing CSU backwards until Rusi came from the back of the mall to put the ball down to try, wide on the wing. Parkes 36 to CSU 14
Points continue to roll in with CSU making a little movement on the scoreboard when they capitalised on a penalty goal - 36 to 17.
But it was short lived thanks to a rampaging try to Semi. The conversion was missed, Parkes 41 to CSU 17.
And Luke Bevan crossed the line, under the posts, then converting his own to give Parkes an impressive lead, 48 to 17, on the half-time whistle.
It was only two minutes into the second half when Parkes were already crossing the line again under the posts through Zorro.
Luke converted making the score 55 to 17.
Freddy bagged himself a try and with a successful conversion Boars led 62 to CSU 17.
With 20 minutes to go CSU found a bit of space and Jonah Ruzgas crossed the line. The conversion was missed, Parkes 62 CSU 22.
With minutes left in the match Parkes crossed three more times, two of them to Manueli Lewaqai and Kelevi Ralulu.
By full-time the Parkes Boars won by almost 60 points, the final score 81 to 22.
Consolidating the third place in the ladder the Boars will now start their run through the finals.
On Sunday they play CSU who finished fourth.
The match will be played at 3.15pm at Northparkes Oval.
The Boars would like to invite all community members to get behind their team and show support on Sunday.
In the previous games the Boars Under 14s defeated Orange City 20 to 14.
This win gave the Under 14s Boars the minor premiership.
The Junior Boars will chase the premiership starting next Saturday.
