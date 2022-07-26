The best time to prepare for drought is when paddocks and cashflow are green.
A team behind this Thursday's Preparing for the Next Drought workshop say planning can make all the difference.
That's why they're reaching out to and inviting all farmers in the community to attend their event at Adavale Lane Hall, 90 Adavale Lane, Goonumbla from 9.30am.
"We received funding from FRRR in alliance with the government's Future Drought Fund to create a workshop, armed with experts that can advise us on how to prepare for the next drought," said Daneille Diener from the Adavale Lane Community Centre.
"Part of the grant has allowed us to set up the hall to educate with media equipment that includes a projector/screen, signal booster and PA system, so we can run a professional day."
The workshop will cover strategies to help manage future droughts and climate change, and help farmers better prepare mentally, socially and financially for future drought and climatic challenges, which in turn will make farming less stressful, recovery faster and losses minimal.
Speakers include Guy Webb from Quest Soil Management, Phillip Worrad from Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, Rohan Leach from Local Land Services and local agronomists from AgriWest Rural.
Daneille said the hall has heating and a buffet lunch will be catered for by Eat Your Greens, with morning and afternoon tea provided by the Adavale Lane Community Centre committee.
"This event also creates an opportunity to get together as a community," she said.
For those who might still be interested in attending, can call or text Daneille on 0409 827 223.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
