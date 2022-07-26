Parkes Champion-Post
Preparing for the Next Drought at Adavale Lane Hall

Christine Little
Christine Little
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:08am, first published 5:39am
WORKSHOP: Adavale Lane Community Centre hosting a Preparing for the Next Drought workshop on Thursday, July 28.

The best time to prepare for drought is when paddocks and cashflow are green.

