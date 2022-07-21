Looking at Landcare: join us for National Tree Day

Hi Landcarers, Just over one week to go until our National Tree Day events in Forbes and Parkes.
Whether you can join us for a couple of hours or just one, we would love you to be there!
Our local Toyota dealerships in Forbes and Parkes support our events every year with merchandise for our volunteers. Toyota Australia have been supporting National Tree Day events across Australia for 23 years.
Toyota Australia is planting a tree for every point scored in rounds 17-19 of the Australian Football League (AFL).
Planet Ark and National Tree Day Major Sponsor Toyota Australia are teaming up with the AFL during the AFL's sustainability rounds.
A native Australian seedling will be planted for every point scored across all games in rounds 17-19. Based off the scores from past years, this is expected to accumulate up to a huge 4,500 trees!
This initiative, aptly named the 'Footy Forest', aims to raise awareness of the importance of planting more native trees across Australia.
If you're an AFL fan, make sure to cheer even louder as more points means more trees! Keep an eye out for the National Tree Day logo taking centre stage on the ground at all games from rounds 17-19.
Bunnings are providing BBQ vouchers for our Forbes event for each of our volunteers and we will be breaking out the BBQ for our Parkes event.
Parkes National Tree Day will be held at Akuna Road (off Eugowra Road), near previous plantings. This time we will be working in an area next to the Sewerage Treatment Plan (STP). Just follow the signs on the day. We will be planting additional corridors to compliment the existing Fuzzy Box Woodlands.
The Forbes National Tree Day planting will be held on the corner of the Newell Highway and Corriedale Street (across from the southern access to Bunnings), kicking off at 10am on Saturday, 30 June. Parking is available on the northern end of the street at the bend in the road. This planting will compliment existing plantings in the area.
Please make sure that you book in on the National Tree Day Website. Links are on our website and social media online at www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org or our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
