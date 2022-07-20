A massive state titles has concluded with a Parkes squash player crowned NSW champion and two others runners-up.
A number of players from Parkes and the Western Region headed to Coffs Harbour for the NSW State Junior Squash Championships from July 8-10.
Advertisement
Three local players qualified for the finals and the excitement was far from over.
Young superstar Henry Kross came away as the NSW Under 13s Champion.
Henry had moved to Number 2 in the Australian rankings but his win has pushed him back into the Number 1 position.
Lockie Miller came runner-up in the Under 19s Boys and Cooper Jones was runner-up in the Under 11s Boys.
"It was a massive two days of squash with kids from six different states competing to take out the NSW titles," Parkes Services Squash Centre manager Judy Kross said.
"This is a huge achievement for our local club and we are so proud of you!" She wrote about the players on Facebook.
The titles were an opportunity for Squash NSW to select players to represent NSW at the Australian Junior Championships in Perth from September 25 to October 2.
Henry's strong performance caught the eye of selectors and he will join fellow Western players Amber Taylor from Grenfell, Sophie Simpson from Dubbo and Hayden Smith from Yass at nationals.
"We would like to thank all the local senior players who have been hitting and training with Henry - Geoff Leonard, Richard King, Matt Swindle and Geoff Wyatt - it is very much appreciated," said Judy, who is also Henry's mum.
Henry will be busy fundraising to help cover his costs for upcoming interstate tournaments.
"Parkes Services Club are huge supporters of squash in Parkes and our juniors, and they have stepped up again to help Henry on his travels to Queensland and Western Australia over the next couple of months representing NSW," Judy said.
She added that Henry - and his parents - really appreciate all the support from the community and those out-of-town.
Locally, the Parkes Services Squash Centre is always a hive of activity and there are two major tournaments that are fast approaching - the Parkes Junior Open Bronze Tournament on August 13-14 and the centre's first Masters event on September 3-4.
READ ALSO:
Advertisement
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.