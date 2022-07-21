Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

First Languages Australia talk celebrates launch of Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition

By Newsroom
Updated July 21 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
YOU'RE INVITED: First Languages Australia CEO Beau Williams and author of Dark Emu Bruce Pascoe will be presenting a talk at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre on Tuesday. Photo: SUPPLIED

Parkes Shire Council is pleased to announce they are hosting Beau Williams and Bruce Pascoe for a First Languages Australia talk at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre.

