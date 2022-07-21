Parkes Shire Council is pleased to announce they are hosting Beau Williams and Bruce Pascoe for a First Languages Australia talk at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre.
This event that takes place on Tuesday from 6pm-7.30pm, is in celebration of the launch of the Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition, which is located near the entry of the centre.
Advertisement
Beau Williams is the CEO of First Languages Australia, an organisation that works to maintain and strengthen Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages across Australia.
Bruce Pascoe will be discussing his award-winning book, Dark Emu, which offers an alternative perspective of Australia's First Nations, a history that for many Australians has been largely silenced.
Over the past 250 years significant environmental and cultural knowledge of Australia's First Nations people has been lost or has become fragmented, including many of the languages that were spoken across Australia.
More recently, there has been lots of work undertaken to preserve and revive First Nations languages, knowledge and culture.
Many schools across the Parkes Shire are teaching the Wiradjuri language to students - it's a significant achievement council said we can all be very proud of.
"We are honoured to be hosting such esteemed guests as part of this First Languages Australia talk," Manager Cultural, Education and Library Services Kerryn Jones said.
"Both Beau and Bruce have such a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with the community."
The talk is a free event but bookings are required as places are limited.
To book, please visit council's website or Facebook page. Alternatively contact the Parkes Library on (02) 6861 2309.
The Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition is a permanent display in the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre.
MORE OF WHAT'S HAPPENING IN PARKES:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.