Police across the western region are calling on their communities to help prevent opportunistic thefts, rather than be a victim of them.
The NSW Police Force has this week launched the 'Lock it or Lose it' campaign, a crime prevention initiative focused on thefts that are occurring more often from unlocked and unsecured cars and homes.
Officer in Charge at Parkes Police Detective Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said police want to work with the Parkes and village communities to make it harder for opportunistic thieves and in turn, lessen the chances of becoming a victim of a crime.
"The focus of the campaign is to provide the community with a range of preventative measures to use which will make it more difficult for offenders to steal from your homes, storage sheds or vehicles," he said.
"The measures may seem obvious but are not always put in place which unfortunately makes it easier for the opportunistic thief.
"It is always preferable to prevent a crime rather than become a victim of one."
As part of the campaign, NSW Police have suggested a number of security measures to help communities:
Your local officers can provide advice and assistance in the form of home and business security audits, in addition to the 'Lock it or Lose it' measures.
"Unfortunately there are people within each community who have no regard for people's property. Let's not make it easy for them to take your hard-earned belongings," Chief Inspector Rayner said.
For those who need to report a crime, call Parkes Police on 6862 9999 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000, or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
